10
Best tips August 09, 2021
for
flawless
glossy lips
1. The first and foremost step is applying the right lip balm. Always opt for a lip balm that uses simple formulas with petroleum jelly
2. If you're not fond of petroleum jelly, you can alternatively go with beeswax to soothe your lips or tree nut oils such as shea butter to provide moisture
3. Whatever lip protectant you choose, ensure that you opt for one with sunscreen. SPF helps in protecting the lips against sunburn
4. In order to exfoliate the dry and chapped lips, create your own sugar scrub with some brown sugar and coconut oil. And do not forget to be gentle with the strokes!
5. Alternatively, you can also shop for some amazing lip exfoliators and scrubs available on the market to help with those chapped lips
6. Post exfoliation, slather on a thick lip balm or petroleum jelly to seal in the moisture. Experts recommend including this step in your nighttime skincare routine too
7. If a simple moisturising lip balm fails to heal your chapped, dry lips, try using a moisturising cream with hydrocortisone
8. If you have the habit of picking at the lip flakes, try to make a conscious effort to stop that habit right away!
9. Now that you know how to prep up your lips, it’s time to opt for the right lip products such as a hydrating lipstick or non-sticky lip gloss to make your lips look and feel smooth
10. And for that pop of colour, top your moisturising lipstick or gloss with a lip stain to keep your colour intact!
For more updates on beauty, follow Pinkvilla