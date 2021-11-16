Nov 16, 2021
FASHION
10 Best ways avoid dry skin in winter
Author: Neenaz
The first and foremost thing to do in winter is gentle cleansing. Be sure to avoid face washes with drying ingredients like additives or fragrancesCredits: karisma kapoor instagram
Avoid harsh cleansers
The most crucial thing to do especially during winters, moisturisation is clearly the unskippable part! Any time you wash your face, hands, or body, moisturise immediately after
MoisturiseCredits: Sara Ali Khan instagram
The sun may or may not be visible in winter but the harmful UV lights can still stress your skin’s moisture barrier. Be sure to add a layer of sunscreen each morning after moisturisation
Lather on sunscreenCredits: Ananya Panday instagram
Overnight treatments
Overnight treatments are an excellent way to prevent dry skin. Add an emollient to your nighttime routine to replenish your skin with moistureCredits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Skincare routine needs to be changed with the changing season. Strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier with simple moisturisation and sun protection
Customise your skincare routineCredits: Alia Bhatt instagram
As tempting as it may look, regular use of scrubs may turn your skin more dry. Replace a physical scrub with a gentle chemical exfoliant
Limit the use of exfoliants and scrubsCredits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Occlusive ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, rosehip oil, Vaseline and Aquaphor provide a barrier to lock in the moisture. You may include them to avoid excessively dry skin
Include occlusive elementsCredits: Tara Sutaria instagram
Since there is a direct connection between the gut and skin health, consuming more healthy fats in the form of walnuts, avocados, olive oil, etc. helps in minimising dryness
Include healthy fats in your dietCredits: Anushka Sharma instagram
Humidifiers (or space heaters) get more moisture in the air, thus preventing your skin from drying out. Place one in your room to disperse the moisture evenly
HumidifierCredits: Katrina Kaif instagram
Instead of taking a super hot bath, try a lukewarm bath with oatmeal or baking soda to relieve skin of dryness and itchiness
Avoid super hot bathsCredits: Disha Patani
