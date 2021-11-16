Nov 16, 2021

10 Best ways avoid dry skin in winter

Author: Neenaz

The first and foremost thing to do in winter is gentle cleansing. Be sure to avoid face washes with drying ingredients like additives or fragrances

Credits: karisma kapoor instagram 

Avoid harsh cleansers

The most crucial thing to do especially during winters, moisturisation is clearly the unskippable part! Any time you wash your face, hands, or body, moisturise immediately after

Moisturise

Credits: Sara Ali Khan instagram

The sun may or may not be visible in winter but the harmful UV lights can still stress your skin’s moisture barrier. Be sure to add a layer of sunscreen each morning after moisturisation

Lather on sunscreen

Credits: Ananya Panday instagram

Overnight treatments

Overnight treatments are an excellent way to prevent dry skin. Add an emollient to your nighttime routine to replenish your skin with moisture

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Skincare routine needs to be changed with the changing season. Strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier with simple moisturisation and sun protection

Customise your skincare routine

Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram 

As tempting as it may look, regular use of scrubs may turn your skin more dry. Replace a physical scrub with a gentle chemical exfoliant

Limit the use of exfoliants and scrubs

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Occlusive ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, rosehip oil, Vaseline and Aquaphor provide a barrier to lock in the moisture. You may include them to avoid excessively dry skin

Include occlusive elements

Credits: Tara Sutaria instagram

Since there is a direct connection between the gut and skin health, consuming more healthy fats in the form of walnuts, avocados, olive oil, etc. helps in minimising dryness

Include healthy fats in your diet

Credits: Anushka Sharma instagram

Humidifiers (or space heaters) get more moisture in the air, thus preventing your skin from drying out. Place one in your room to disperse the moisture evenly

Humidifier

Credits: Katrina Kaif instagram 

Instead of taking a super hot bath, try a lukewarm bath with oatmeal or baking soda to relieve skin of dryness and itchiness

Avoid super hot baths

Credits: Disha Patani

