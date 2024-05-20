Heading 3
pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
may 20, 2024
10 best ways to style up your maxi dress
Image - Freepik
Wear a flowy white maxi dress with a colorful pattern, flat sandals, and a crossbody bag for a relaxed beach look
Beachy vibes
Image - Freepik
Choose a loose maxi dress, wrap a scarf around your neck, slip on some boots, and add accessories
Boho chic
Image - Freepik
Opt for a dark maxi dress, slip into heeled sandals, and carry a stylish bag for a classy look
Semi-casual look
Image - Freepik
Pair a simple maxi dress with a leather jacket, knee-high boots, and bold accessories for a bold look
Edgy style
Image - Freepik
Keep it comfy with a loose maxi dress, sandals, and a tote bag for a casual day out
Comfy look
Image - Freepik
Rock a tote bag, sneakers, and a flowy maxi dress for a stylish and comfortable look
Street chic
Image - Freepik
Brunch look
Look effortlessly stylish with a pastel maxi, wedges, and a rattan bag for a brunch date
Image - Freepik
Style up with a fitted maxi dress, heels, a blazer, and a clutch for a formal touch to the look
Formal style
Image - Freepik
Layer a denim jacket over a maxi dress, slip into some beautiful sneakers, and carry a crossbody bag
Casual cool
Image - Freepik
Step out with a long-sleeved maxi dress, strappy heels, and statement jewelry for a glamorous look
Glam it
