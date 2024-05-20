Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

may 20, 2024

10 best ways to style up your maxi dress

Image - Freepik

Wear a flowy white maxi dress with a colorful pattern, flat sandals, and a crossbody bag for a relaxed beach look

Beachy vibes

Image - Freepik

Choose a loose maxi dress, wrap a scarf around your neck, slip on some boots, and add accessories

Boho chic

Image - Freepik

Opt for a dark maxi dress, slip into heeled sandals, and carry a stylish bag for a classy look

Semi-casual look

Image - Freepik

Pair a simple maxi dress with a leather jacket, knee-high boots, and bold accessories for a bold look

Edgy style

Image - Freepik

Keep it comfy with a loose maxi dress, sandals, and a tote bag for a casual day out

Comfy look

Image - Freepik

Rock a tote bag, sneakers, and a flowy maxi dress for a stylish and comfortable look

Street chic

Image - Freepik

Brunch look

Look effortlessly stylish with a pastel maxi, wedges, and a rattan bag for a brunch date

Image - Freepik

Style up with a fitted maxi dress, heels, a blazer, and a clutch for a formal touch to the look

Formal style

Image - Freepik

Layer a denim jacket over a maxi dress, slip into some beautiful sneakers, and carry a crossbody bag

Casual cool

Image - Freepik

Step out with a long-sleeved maxi dress, strappy heels, and statement jewelry for a glamorous look

Glam it

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here