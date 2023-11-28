pinkvilla
Ishita Gupta
Fashion
NOVEMBER 28, 2023
10 best ways to style your feet
Image: Pexels
Available in a variety of designs styling the feet with a stunning anklet will make your feet look extremely elegant
Style with anklet
Image: Pexels
Glowing moisturized feet can be incredibly complemented by any style
Good pedicure
Image: Pexels
Opt for some alluring toe ring to create an extravagant look
Toe rings
Image: Pexels
Long shapeless nails can harbor many bacteria and dirt which leads to infection
Short nails
Image: Pexels
Covering toenails with gorgeous nail paint gives a radiant look to your feet
Nail Polish
Image: Pexels
Enhancing the glam of feet with shaped pedicured nails sounds perfect
Shaped nails
Image: Pexels
In case you’re wearing heels adding a little padding at the fingertips will create immense comfort while you pull on a chic walk
Use padding
Image: Pexels
Get rid of rough and dry feet by using a hydrating moisturizer daily as it will bring more glamour to any foot style
Moisturized feet
Image: Pexels
Adding varieties in your footwear relieves your muscles and also lets you elevate your style game
Try varieties
Image: Pexels
Walking in good posture not only makes you graceful but also enables you to assemble a good balance
Maintaining a good posture
