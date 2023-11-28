Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

 Ishita Gupta 

Fashion

NOVEMBER 28, 2023

10 best ways to style your feet 

Image: Pexels 

Available in a variety of designs styling the feet with a stunning anklet will make your feet look extremely elegant 

Style with anklet 

Image: Pexels 

Glowing moisturized feet can be incredibly complemented by any style 

Good pedicure 

Image: Pexels 

Opt for some alluring toe ring to create an extravagant look

Toe rings 

Image: Pexels 

Long shapeless nails can harbor many bacteria and dirt which leads to infection 

Short nails

Image: Pexels 

Covering toenails with gorgeous nail paint gives a radiant look to your feet 

Nail Polish 

Image: Pexels 

Enhancing the glam of feet with shaped pedicured nails sounds perfect 

Shaped nails

Image: Pexels 

In case you’re wearing heels adding a little padding at the fingertips will create immense comfort while you pull on a chic walk 

Use padding 

Image: Pexels 

Get rid of rough and dry feet by using a hydrating moisturizer daily as it will bring more glamour to any foot style 

Moisturized feet 

Image: Pexels 

Adding varieties in your footwear relieves your muscles and also lets you elevate your style game

Try varieties 

Image: Pexels 

Walking in good posture not only makes you graceful but also enables you to assemble a good balance 

Maintaining a good posture 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here