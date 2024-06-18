Heading 3
pinkvilla
Priyanshi Sha
Fashion
june 18, 2024
10 best ways to wear ankle boots
Image: Freepik
Slay your casual summer maxi look with ankle boots and a button-down jacket
Add an edge to a maxi
Image: Freepik
Add some freshness to your look with the floral mini dress paired with ankle boots for an admirable look
Classy floral mini
Image: Freepik
Put some bright color to your look with your flair mini dress worn with colorful boots, setting a fashionable trend
Choose to be sassy
Image: Freepik
Pair your casual top with straight jeans and ankle boots, perfect for a standout look
Casual look
Image: Freepik
Choose to be unique by pairing your best boots with a blazer, adding something fun to the look
Brighten up the bossy look
Image: Freepik
Bring an ombre effect
If you love wearing pop color outfits then create your look by wearing them with white ankle boots
Image: Freepik
Slay leggy look
Instead of wearing your pair of thigh-with-knee-high boots choose ankle boots, slaying your leggy look
Image: Freepik
Avoid the basic chappal and heels and choose to wear ankle boots down the feminine gown
Under a gown
Image: Freepik
Wear a casual cord set outfit with a boot twist to keep your #ootd on point
Aesthetic look
Image: Freepik
Upgrade your summer look with a mini blazer outfit worn with ankle boots for a classy OOTD
Bossy mini
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.