Priyanshi Sha

Fashion

june 18, 2024

10 best ways to wear ankle boots

Image: Freepik

Slay your casual summer maxi look with ankle boots and a button-down jacket

Add an edge to a maxi

Image: Freepik

Add some freshness to your look with the floral mini dress paired with ankle boots for an admirable look

Classy floral mini

Image: Freepik

Put some bright color to your look with your flair mini dress worn with colorful boots, setting a fashionable trend

Choose to be sassy

Image: Freepik

Pair your casual top with straight jeans and ankle boots, perfect for a standout look

Casual look

Image: Freepik

Choose to be unique by pairing your best boots with a blazer, adding something fun to the look

Brighten up the bossy look

Image: Freepik

Bring an ombre effect

If you love wearing pop color outfits then create your look by wearing them with white ankle boots

Image: Freepik

Slay leggy look

Instead of wearing your pair of thigh-with-knee-high boots choose ankle boots, slaying your leggy look

Image: Freepik

Avoid the basic chappal and heels and choose to wear ankle boots down the feminine gown

Under a gown

Image: Freepik

Wear a casual cord set outfit with a boot twist to keep your #ootd on point

Aesthetic look

Image: Freepik

Upgrade your summer look with a mini blazer outfit worn with ankle boots for a classy OOTD

Bossy mini

