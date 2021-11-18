Nov 18, 2021
FASHION
10 Black co ord looks of celebs
Author: Neenaz
Taking things up a notch, Shraddha opted for a pair of black leather pants and a matching one-shoulder crop top to nail the coordinated look(Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram)
Shraddha Kapoor
For a comfortable sporty co-ord look, Alia picked out a black Alexander Wang velvet sweatshirt and matching track pants
Alia BhattCredits: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma
To give things a luxe upgrade, Anushka opted for a pair of full-length satin trousers and a matching rolled-up sleeve shirtCredits: Pinkvilla
While coming out of the airport with hubby Ranveer Singh, Deepika looked effortlessly stylish in a coordinated black sweatsuit and a puffer coatCredits: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone
She picked out another black co-ord set that was equal parts chic and casual
Deepika PadukoneCredits: Shaleena Nathani instagram
For a chic coordinated look, Ananya picked out a black pinstripe skirt and a matching cropped jacket
Ananya PandayCredits: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
For a unique Indo-Western look, Madhuri wore a black georgette blouse with an attached sheer net cape and a pair of matching flared pants
Madhuri DixitCredits: Madhuri Dixit instagram
In a pair of velvet black kurta and matching trousers, Sara Ali Khan was a treat to sore eyes!
Sara Ali KhanCredits: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Nora opted for a pair black biker shorts and a matching cropped blouse and showed us how to keep things sporty yet edgy!
Nora FatehiCredits: Pinkvilla
In a well-cut black polka dot blazer and perfectly tailored pants, Sonam Kapoor channeled the retro diva inside her!
Sonam Kapoor AhujaCredits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja instagram
