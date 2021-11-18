Nov 18, 2021

FASHION

10 Black co ord looks of celebs

Author: Neenaz

Taking things up a notch, Shraddha opted for a pair of black leather pants and a matching one-shoulder crop top to nail the coordinated look

(Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram) 

Shraddha Kapoor

For a comfortable sporty co-ord look, Alia picked out a black Alexander Wang velvet sweatshirt and matching track pants

Alia Bhatt

Credits:  Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma

To give things a luxe upgrade, Anushka opted for a pair of full-length satin trousers and a matching rolled-up sleeve shirt

Credits:  Pinkvilla

While coming out of the airport with hubby Ranveer Singh, Deepika looked effortlessly stylish in a coordinated black sweatsuit and a puffer coat

Credits:  Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone

She picked out another black co-ord set that was equal parts chic and casual

Deepika Padukone

Credits: Shaleena Nathani instagram

For a chic coordinated look, Ananya picked out a black pinstripe skirt and a matching cropped jacket

Ananya Panday

Credits: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

For a unique Indo-Western look, Madhuri wore a black georgette blouse with an attached sheer net cape and a pair of matching flared pants

Madhuri Dixit

Credits: Madhuri Dixit instagram

In a pair of velvet black kurta and matching trousers, Sara Ali Khan was a treat to sore eyes!

Sara Ali Khan

Credits: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Nora opted for a pair black biker shorts and a matching cropped blouse and showed us how to keep things sporty yet edgy!

Nora Fatehi

Credits:  Pinkvilla

In a well-cut black polka dot blazer and perfectly tailored pants, Sonam Kapoor channeled the retro diva inside her!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja instagram

