FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

DEC 18, 2021

10 Boldest red carpet looks of 2021

 Megan Fox at the VMAs 2021

At the Video Music Awards 2021, Megan made our jaws drop in a sheer Thierry Mugler see-through dress that showed off her silver thong!

Image: Getty Images

Megan Fox at the MET Gala 2021

For the MET Gala 2021, she put her sexiest foot forward in a scarlet red Dundas gown featuring a criss-cross pattern and a thigh-high slit

Image: Getty Images

Zendaya at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2021

To receive the CFDA Fashion Icon Award during the CFDA Fashion Awards 2021 in New York City, Zendaya woree a red bandeau top and a matching dramatic skirt that showed off her slender figure

Image: Getty Images

Zendaya at the BET Awards 2021

At the BET Awards 2021, Zendaya walked the red carpet in a full-length Versace gown featuring thigh-high slits, a dramatic cut-out bodice and a lime green trim

Image: Getty Images

Bella Hadid served us with one of the boldest looks ever in a in a black Schiparelli bodycon gown with padded shoulders and an avant-garde gold-dipped necklace!

Bella Hadid at the Cannes 2021 red carpet

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s unusual and bold all-black look that covered up every inch of her body was definitely the most viral news in the fashion world!

Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala 2021

Image: Getty Images

Lil Nas X’s armoured suit in metallic gold was one of the over-the-top looks of this year and we are in awe of it!

Lil Nas X at the MET Gala 2021

Image: Getty Images

At the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet, Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a sheer Dolce & Gabbana outfit that craftily revealed her beige bodysuit beneath!

Priyanka Chopra at the BBMAs 2021

Image: Getty Images

At the UK premiere of House of Gucci, Lady Gaga made our hearts stop in a purple chiffon gown and black monster boots

Lady Gaga at the House of Gucci UK Premiere

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez brought her fashion A-game to the table at the Venice Film Festival 2021 in a daring white Georges Hobeika satiné gown with an embellished plunging neckline

Jennifer Lopez at the Venice Film Festival 2021 Red Carpet

Image: Getty Images

At the 2021 Emmy Awards, Anya Taylor Joy left us stunned in a dramatic low back satin gown with a halter neckline

Anya Taylor Joy at the Emmys 2021

Image: Getty Images

For the Grammy Awards 2021, Doja Cat took things up a notch in a fit-and-flare dress with a deep, plunging neckline that went all the way down to her belly button

Doja Cat at the Grammys 2021

Image: Getty Images

Dua Lipa looked ravishing at the Grammy Awards 2021 in as in a shimmery, see-through Versace gown with cut-out details

 Dua Lipa at the Grammys 2021

Image: Getty Images

