NEENAZ AKHTAR
DEC 18, 2021
10 Boldest red carpet looks of 2021
Megan Fox at the VMAs 2021
At the Video Music Awards 2021, Megan made our jaws drop in a sheer Thierry Mugler see-through dress that showed off her silver thong!
Image: Getty Images
Megan Fox at the MET Gala 2021
For the MET Gala 2021, she put her sexiest foot forward in a scarlet red Dundas gown featuring a criss-cross pattern and a thigh-high slit
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2021
To receive the CFDA Fashion Icon Award during the CFDA Fashion Awards 2021 in New York City, Zendaya woree a red bandeau top and a matching dramatic skirt that showed off her slender figure
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya at the BET Awards 2021
At the BET Awards 2021, Zendaya walked the red carpet in a full-length Versace gown featuring thigh-high slits, a dramatic cut-out bodice and a lime green trim
Image: Getty Images
Bella Hadid served us with one of the boldest looks ever in a in a black Schiparelli bodycon gown with padded shoulders and an avant-garde gold-dipped necklace!
Bella Hadid at the Cannes 2021 red carpet
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian’s unusual and bold all-black look that covered up every inch of her body was definitely the most viral news in the fashion world!
Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala 2021
Image: Getty Images
Lil Nas X’s armoured suit in metallic gold was one of the over-the-top looks of this year and we are in awe of it!
Lil Nas X at the MET Gala 2021
Image: Getty Images
At the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet, Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a sheer Dolce & Gabbana outfit that craftily revealed her beige bodysuit beneath!
Priyanka Chopra at the BBMAs 2021
Image: Getty Images
At the UK premiere of House of Gucci, Lady Gaga made our hearts stop in a purple chiffon gown and black monster boots
Lady Gaga at the House of Gucci UK Premiere
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez brought her fashion A-game to the table at the Venice Film Festival 2021 in a daring white Georges Hobeika satiné gown with an embellished plunging neckline
Jennifer Lopez at the Venice Film Festival 2021 Red Carpet
Image: Getty Images
At the 2021 Emmy Awards, Anya Taylor Joy left us stunned in a dramatic low back satin gown with a halter neckline
Anya Taylor Joy at the Emmys 2021
Image: Getty Images
For the Grammy Awards 2021, Doja Cat took things up a notch in a fit-and-flare dress with a deep, plunging neckline that went all the way down to her belly button
Doja Cat at the Grammys 2021
Image: Getty Images
Dua Lipa looked ravishing at the Grammy Awards 2021 in as in a shimmery, see-through Versace gown with cut-out details
Dua Lipa at the Grammys 2021
Image: Getty Images
