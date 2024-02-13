Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Nikita Vishwakarma

Fashion

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

10 Bollywood celeb-inspired looks for Valentine's

Image: Alia Bhatt IG

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a vibrant red one-piece dress adorned with a chic black patch, making it the perfect ensemble for Valentine's Day, exuding elegance and style

Love shuv

Image: Kriti Sanon IG

Kriti Sanon dazzles in a figure-hugging white one-piece dress adorned with delicate pink floral prints, radiating grace and charm

Pretty Florals

Image: Mrunal Thakur IG

Mrunal Thakur stuns in a sophisticated brown off-shoulder body-fit dress, exuding elegance and allure, making it the ideal choice for a romantic Valentine's date night

Brown Girl

Image: Janhvi Kapoor IG

Janhvi Kapoor captivates in a striking red off-shoulder dress adorned with delicate transparent prints, epitomizing grace and allure

Valentine's Day energy

Image: Sara Ali Khan IG

Sara Ali Khan shines in a sophisticated black one-piece dress featuring a graceful long flair at the back, exuding timeless elegance and glamor

Sara Era

Image: Ananya Pandey IG

Perfection at point

Ananya Pandey dazzles in a trendy, body-hugging dress that fits impeccably, making it the perfect choice for a Valentine's occasion, exuding style and allure effortlessly

Image: Alia Bhatt IG

Alia Bhatt's trendy ensemble is perfect for Valentine's Day, featuring a red one-piece dress adorned with charming floral prints, complemented by a stylish jacket, exuding sophistication and romance effortlessly

Red Hot

Image: Janhvi Kapoor IG

Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly flaunts a sleek, satin body-fit dress, showcasing her impeccable style and elegance with finesse

Charming as always

Image: Kriti Sanon IG

Kriti Sanon's simple yet sophisticated red one-piece dress exudes timeless elegance, making it the perfect go-to attire for Valentine's Day, epitomizing understated charm and romance

Red Chic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor IG

Janhvi Kapoor's stunning all-black velvet dress, adorned with beautiful sleeves, is simply breathtaking for Valentine's Day

Boldness queen

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here