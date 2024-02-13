pinkvilla
Nikita Vishwakarma
Fashion
FEBRUARY 13, 2024
10 Bollywood celeb-inspired looks for Valentine's
Image: Alia Bhatt IG
Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a vibrant red one-piece dress adorned with a chic black patch, making it the perfect ensemble for Valentine's Day, exuding elegance and style
Love shuv
Image: Kriti Sanon IG
Kriti Sanon dazzles in a figure-hugging white one-piece dress adorned with delicate pink floral prints, radiating grace and charm
Pretty Florals
Image: Mrunal Thakur IG
Mrunal Thakur stuns in a sophisticated brown off-shoulder body-fit dress, exuding elegance and allure, making it the ideal choice for a romantic Valentine's date night
Brown Girl
Image: Janhvi Kapoor IG
Janhvi Kapoor captivates in a striking red off-shoulder dress adorned with delicate transparent prints, epitomizing grace and allure
Valentine's Day energy
Image: Sara Ali Khan IG
Sara Ali Khan shines in a sophisticated black one-piece dress featuring a graceful long flair at the back, exuding timeless elegance and glamor
Sara Era
Image: Ananya Pandey IG
Perfection at point
Ananya Pandey dazzles in a trendy, body-hugging dress that fits impeccably, making it the perfect choice for a Valentine's occasion, exuding style and allure effortlessly
Image: Alia Bhatt IG
Alia Bhatt's trendy ensemble is perfect for Valentine's Day, featuring a red one-piece dress adorned with charming floral prints, complemented by a stylish jacket, exuding sophistication and romance effortlessly
Red Hot
Image: Janhvi Kapoor IG
Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly flaunts a sleek, satin body-fit dress, showcasing her impeccable style and elegance with finesse
Charming as always
Image: Kriti Sanon IG
Kriti Sanon's simple yet sophisticated red one-piece dress exudes timeless elegance, making it the perfect go-to attire for Valentine's Day, epitomizing understated charm and romance
Red Chic
Image: Janhvi Kapoor IG
Janhvi Kapoor's stunning all-black velvet dress, adorned with beautiful sleeves, is simply breathtaking for Valentine's Day
Boldness queen
