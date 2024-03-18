Heading 3

10 Bollywood Characters who are fashionistas

Image source- IMDb

An iconic character, whose style and charm are relevant even after 23 years of the film 

Pooja (Poo), Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham(2001)

Rani Mukerjee's character effortlessly pulled off short dresses, showcasing a style that was ahead of its time

Tina, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Preity Zinta as Zaara wore gorgeous traditional attires in the film and looked absolutely ethereal

Zaara, Veer-Zaara (2004)

Not only an iconic character, but a trendsetter in fashion; Geet as a character brought the trend of wearing Kurta with jeans

Geet, Jab We Met (2007)

A 2.0 version of K3G’s Poo, Shanaya is the perfect fashionista girl to take inspiration from for your college outfits

Shanaya, Student Of The Year (2012)

Veronica, Cocktail (2012)

Veronica is the ideal girl for taking fashion inspiration from; her style sense is casual, chic, and stunning

Priyanka as Neha was truly a fashion icon! Not to forget, her Desi Girl saree is still a dream outfit for many

Neha, Dostana (2008)

Naina perfectly pulls of modern and traditional outfits; and looks effortlessly gorgeous

Naina, Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022)

Katrina as Shruti had a cute and comfortable style, perfect for casual outfit inspiration

Shruti, Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Alizeh’s outfits included chic tops to perfect kurtas, ideal for a desi girl wardrobe

Alizeh, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

