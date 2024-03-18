pinkvilla
MARCH 18, 2024
10 Bollywood Characters who are fashionistas
An iconic character, whose style and charm are relevant even after 23 years of the film
Pooja (Poo), Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham(2001)
Rani Mukerjee's character effortlessly pulled off short dresses, showcasing a style that was ahead of its time
Tina, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
Preity Zinta as Zaara wore gorgeous traditional attires in the film and looked absolutely ethereal
Zaara, Veer-Zaara (2004)
Not only an iconic character, but a trendsetter in fashion; Geet as a character brought the trend of wearing Kurta with jeans
Geet, Jab We Met (2007)
A 2.0 version of K3G’s Poo, Shanaya is the perfect fashionista girl to take inspiration from for your college outfits
Shanaya, Student Of The Year (2012)
Veronica, Cocktail (2012)
Veronica is the ideal girl for taking fashion inspiration from; her style sense is casual, chic, and stunning
Priyanka as Neha was truly a fashion icon! Not to forget, her Desi Girl saree is still a dream outfit for many
Neha, Dostana (2008)
Naina perfectly pulls of modern and traditional outfits; and looks effortlessly gorgeous
Naina, Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022)
Katrina as Shruti had a cute and comfortable style, perfect for casual outfit inspiration
Shruti, Jagga Jasoos (2017)
Alizeh’s outfits included chic tops to perfect kurtas, ideal for a desi girl wardrobe
Alizeh, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
