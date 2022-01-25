Fashiom

10 Bollywood stars obsessed with Gucci

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Swearing by nattiness and easy-to-stroll around the formula, Bebo donned a vivid pink Gucci sweatshirt with a logo and slogan printed in yellow

Image: Pinkvilla

Making a strong case for floral outfits, the Lootera star looked stylish in a colourful floral zip-up Gucci jacket and velvet bottoms

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh

Katrina Kaif

Katrina looked uber cool at the airport in herGucci Banana hooded sweatshirt that she styled with her go-to pair of latex leggings

Video: Pinkvilla

Ayushmann Khurrana

He donned the Gucci beige and ebony neoprene hoodie jacket over a colourful crew-neck printed T-shirt and sealed out his look with cotton track pants and sneakers

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

The Ki & Ka actor was spotted at the airport dressed in his modish dude avatar in Gucci. The co-ord set consists of knee-length shorts with the iconic interlocking G stripe placed on both sides

Image: Pinkvilla

Arjun Kapoor

Deepika Padukone

Deepika kept her airport style super comfy in a blue Gucci pyjama suit that she paired with a black Balenciaga coat and a pair of Louboutins

Image: Pinkvilla

At the MET Gala 2020, the biggest fashion event ever, Harry broke gender stereotypes and sported a black lace Gucci blouse

Image: Getty Images

Harry Styles

Dakota played it dramatically cool her way in a black mini dress from Gucci which had feathers and brought life to the Gucci's Love Parade show

Image: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

The multi-talented actor and singer-songwriter, Diljit has had a cool game with Gucci outfits. Think it's time for you to join the Gucci gang?

Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh 

