P R Gayathri
Jan 25, 2022
10 Bollywood stars obsessed with Gucci
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Swearing by nattiness and easy-to-stroll around the formula, Bebo donned a vivid pink Gucci sweatshirt with a logo and slogan printed in yellow
Image: Pinkvilla
Making a strong case for floral outfits, the Lootera star looked stylish in a colourful floral zip-up Gucci jacket and velvet bottoms
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh
Katrina Kaif
Katrina looked uber cool at the airport in herGucci Banana hooded sweatshirt that she styled with her go-to pair of latex leggings
Video: Pinkvilla
Ayushmann Khurrana
He donned the Gucci beige and ebony neoprene hoodie jacket over a colourful crew-neck printed T-shirt and sealed out his look with cotton track pants and sneakers
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Miley Cyrus shows floral is all things love in Gucci x Balenciaga suit & bag at LACMA gala 2021
Image: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
The Ki & Ka actor was spotted at the airport dressed in his modish dude avatar in Gucci. The co-ord set consists of knee-length shorts with the iconic interlocking G stripe placed on both sides
Image: Pinkvilla
Arjun Kapoor
Deepika Padukone
Deepika kept her airport style super comfy in a blue Gucci pyjama suit that she paired with a black Balenciaga coat and a pair of Louboutins
Image: Pinkvilla
At the MET Gala 2020, the biggest fashion event ever, Harry broke gender stereotypes and sported a black lace Gucci blouse
Image: Getty Images
Harry Styles
Dakota played it dramatically cool her way in a black mini dress from Gucci which had feathers and brought life to the Gucci's Love Parade show
Image: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson
The multi-talented actor and singer-songwriter, Diljit has had a cool game with Gucci outfits. Think it's time for you to join the Gucci gang?
Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh
