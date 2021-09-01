sepptember 01, 2021
10 Boss lady looks of Genelia Deshmukh
Genelia donned a sporty black co-ord set from Store at 44 and gave us major style goals for the season
Her laid-back street core look came with a power statement of oversized latex pants and a baggy white shirt
The star styled up her shirt dress from Cuin with a broad belt and tied her hair up into a sleek bun giving us boss lady vibes
Proving denim outfits are forever kinda love, the diva wore the belted Zara shirt dress in ultimate glam style
She spiced up her boss lady look here in red fit and flare pants and peplum top from Zwaan
Her denim on denim look featured a full sleeves shirt, overcoat and jeans teamed up with black embellished Christian Louboutin heels
Her statement-making style in a mini dress from Vidhi Wadhwani featured bold dramatic sleeves and accents of shiny silver design
Her off-beat look in striped pants and strapless shirt-style white top by Deepika Nagpal was one of a kind outfit that was both stylish and comfy
She looked dashing in a sparkly sequin red shirt and thigh-high velvet boots here!
Giving the formal look a trendy twist, Genelia donned a dual-toned blazer dress and looked stunning as ever
