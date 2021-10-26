oct 26, 2021
10 Bridal looks by Shraddha Kapoor
Ditch the lehenga and stand out by opting for a vibrant yellow saree for the Haldi ceremony. Shraddha Kapoor’s saree by Arpita Mehta is perfect for Haldi
If sarees are not your thing, opt for a bright yellow lehenga with a contrasting dupatta for the haldi ceremony
You can never go wrong with green for the Mehendi function. Shraddha’s green lehenga teamed with a short kurti by Anita Dongre is a great choice for Mehendi
All the brides who want to embrace their traditional roots, can opt for a classic silk saree for their Mehendi ceremony just like Shraddha’s
You can also choose a contemporary black lehenga for the cocktail party. Shraddha’s black lehenga by Kresha Bajaj is the perfect cocktail party look
The sangeet is all about keeping things light and hearty. A pastel-coloured lehenga like Shraddha’s lavender lehenga by Kresha Bajaj would work wonders
This lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock is every girl’s dream lehenga to be worn on the D-day
If you want to go for a darker tone in red, then this lehenga again by Falguni and Shane Peacock will look absolutely magical for the big day
Brides who do not want to take up the mainstream route, can ditch the colour red and opt for a pastel-coloured lehenga on their big day like Shraddha’s by Falguni and Shane Peacock
Choose a light, pastel tone for the reception ceremony. This ombre pink lehenga worn by Shraddha Kapoor by Manish Malhotra is the perfect reception wear
