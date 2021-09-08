sepptember 08, 2021
10 Brunch date looks of Raashii Khanna
Raashii Khanna’s fashion is what style meets cuteness look like. The star can pull off any look with utmost grace and we love how confident she looks in each outfit!
Her quirky floral print-ord set is a winning choice to ace the perfect brunch date look
She stole our hearts in this polka dot printed bottle green dress that cinched at her waist and had a breezy silhouette
Brunch looks are all about looking easy, fun and fab. She teamed her pastel blue lace mini dress with chunky sneakers to show us how brunch dressing is done!
Raashii’s oversized knitted yellow coat and cool brown shades looked amazing and was indeed a statement-making chic look!
Her cosy look in a dark green shirt and matching midi skirt is yet another casual brunch-ready number you must bookmark
Raashii looked stunning in her minimal yet elegant look in an abstract printed cream dress featuring exaggerated puff sleeves and a fancy belt
If you are searching for a flirty number to make a stunning appearance, take cues from Raashii’s sultry look here in the cut-out orange mini dress
Her pretty look in the flowy chrome yellow slip dress featuring tiny romantic ruffles along the neckline is a winning choice to look trendy and stylish to your next brunch date
Acing the colour blocking trend, the diva’s red and mint green outfit from Nayantaara was everything fun and fab!
