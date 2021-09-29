sept 29, 2021
10 Brunch date style inspo from Ananya
Ananya Panday’s chic look in a green blazer and shorts from Dalida Ayach boutique is a perfect brunch dressing style that’s both stylish and comfortable
A funky off-shoulder crop top and ripped denim shorts can score you high on the fashion graph
Ananya keeps it minimal yet quirky teaming her white sleeveless crop top with green kiwi pretend pants
In this season of florals and co-ords, the SOTY 2 star proved matchy-match sets can never fail to impress
She looked like a ray of sunshine in her pretty yellow floral print dress
Her knitted pin-top sweater from Cult Gaia is a perfect pick for a brunch date this chilly season
When in doubt, wear denim! Ananya shows us how
A black bodycon mini dress can never go out of style and is perfect for all occasions. Ananya looked stunning in this off-shoulder number
Her all-white look is a simple and classy choice to look elegant to a date
Ananya looked super cute in this pink mini peplum skirt and oversized knitted top featuring balloon sleeves
For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla