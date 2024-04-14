Heading 3
april 14, 2024
10 Captivating Looks Of Prachi Desai
Image source- Instagram@prachidesai
Prachi wore a stunning Full length flowy dress with frill sleeves and donned a high bun hairstyle to go with it
#1
Image source- Instagram@prachidesai
Desai’s yellow traditional attire redefined grace immaculately, she accessorized the look with earrings and bangles
#2
Image source- Instagram@prachidesai
The OTT actor looked elegant in a red floral traditional Anarkali suit; she paired it with a golden choker and a beautiful bun hairstyle
#3
Image source- Instagram@prachidesai
She wore a stunning white one-shoulder full length dress; it had a black detailing on the sides that enhanced the look
#4
Image source- Instagram@prachidesai
Prachi looked enchanting in this elegant red lehenga that made her look royal!
#5
Image source- Instagram@prachidesai
#6
The Kasam Se Actress looked delightful in a white organza saree adorned with a floral motif border
Image source- Instagram@prachidesai
Desai looked classy in a sophisticated ensemble; consisting of a white top with puffed up sleeves and beige pants
#7
Image source- Instagram@prachidesai
She opted for a white base maxi dress with grey prints overall that looked enchanting; she accessorized her look with an eye-catching choker necklace!
#8
Image source- Instagram@prachidesai
Such a blingy fit!Prachi shines in this shimmery purple short dress; paired alongside knee-length velvet boots
#9
Image source- Instagram@prachidesai
A light pink saree can never disappoint! She opted for a navy blue blouse to go with it
#10
