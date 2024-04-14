Heading 3

april 14, 2024

10 Captivating Looks Of Prachi Desai

Image source- Instagram@prachidesai

Prachi wore a stunning Full length flowy dress with frill sleeves and donned a high bun hairstyle to go with it 

#1

Image source- Instagram@prachidesai

Desai’s yellow traditional attire redefined grace immaculately, she accessorized the look with earrings and bangles 

#2

Image source- Instagram@prachidesai

The OTT actor looked elegant in a red floral traditional Anarkali suit; she paired it with a golden choker and a beautiful bun hairstyle 

#3

Image source- Instagram@prachidesai

She wore a stunning white one-shoulder full length dress; it had a black detailing on the sides that enhanced the look

#4

Image source- Instagram@prachidesai

Prachi looked enchanting in this elegant red lehenga that made her look royal!

#5

Image source- Instagram@prachidesai

#6

The Kasam Se Actress looked delightful in a white organza saree adorned with a floral motif border 

Image source- Instagram@prachidesai

Desai looked classy in a sophisticated ensemble; consisting of a white top with puffed up sleeves and beige pants 

#7

Image source- Instagram@prachidesai

She opted for a white base maxi dress with grey prints overall that looked enchanting; she accessorized her look with an eye-catching choker necklace! 

#8

Image source- Instagram@prachidesai

Such a blingy fit!Prachi shines in this shimmery purple short dress; paired alongside knee-length velvet boots 

#9

Image source- Instagram@prachidesai

A light pink saree can never disappoint! She opted for a navy blue blouse to go with it

#10

