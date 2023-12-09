pinkvilla
Mohit K Dixit
Fashion
10 casual outfit ideas for guys
These will keep you hot in cold months and goes well for casual occasions
Knitwear
Wearing joggers is aesthetic and casual at the same time
Joggers
Having a brown shirt or pair of brown pants looks simply casual
Brown hues
It is probably the backbone of casual look
Denim Jeans
These are an essential part of any man’s basic wardrobe
T-shirts
When in confusion, pick your white shirt and let it create the casual magic
White shirt
Donning a jacket adds a casual touch to your overall look
Jacket
These are comfortable and athleisure vibe to your casual outfits
Hoodies
They can be worn with every style, especially for a casual day out
White Sneaker
When in a mood to relax while looking confident, Bermuda is the right option
Bermuda
