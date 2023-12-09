Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Fashion

December 09, 2023

10 casual outfit ideas for guys

Image: Pexels 

These will keep you hot in cold months and goes well for casual occasions

Knitwear

Image: Pexels 

Wearing joggers is aesthetic and casual at the same time

Joggers

Image: Pexels 

Having a brown shirt or pair of brown pants looks simply casual

Brown hues

Image: Pexels 

It is probably the backbone of casual look

Denim Jeans

Image: Pexels 

These are an essential part of any man’s basic wardrobe

T-shirts

Image: Pexels 

When in confusion, pick your white shirt and let it create the casual magic

White shirt

Image: Pexels 

Donning a jacket adds a casual touch to your overall look

 Jacket

Image: Pexels 

These are comfortable and athleisure vibe to your casual outfits

Hoodies

Image: Pexels 

They can be worn with every style, especially for a casual day out

 White Sneaker

Image: Pexels 

When in a mood to relax while looking confident, Bermuda is the right option

Bermuda

