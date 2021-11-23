JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

Nov 23, 2021

10 Celeb-approved bridesmaid looks

FASHION

Old-world charm never fades and Athiya Shetty proves us right by wearing this pink silk lehenga with a striped pink blouse by Anita Dongre

Awe-inspiring affair

Image: Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya Instagram

To create a sensation at the daytime celebrations, opt for a lehenga in delicate tones like this pink floral organza lehenga and accessorise it with chandelier earrings

Petal Perfect

Image: Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya Instagram

This look floored us at first sight! Vaani Kapoor’s all-white lehenga is embossed with chikankari work, but for us, that tasselled army candy stole the show!

Vision in white

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Give a feminine punch to your bridesmaid look by opting for a lehenga choli in subdued mint and pair it with a strappy plunging neckline-embellished blouse to give a sexy twist

Charming in mint green

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Alia Bhatt steals the limelight and our hearts in this neon-embroidered lehenga featuring an upside-down plunging neckline blouse that took our breath away!

Contemporary avatar

Image: Pinkvilla

Want a fuss-free look that can have maximum impact? Go for this pink floral and sequin embroidered bralette and flared pants set and finish the look with a flowy cape

Effortlessly chic

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

We are drooling over this gorgeous look of Kajal Aggarwal, who wore a red saree gown, paired with a stunning sequin blouse by Gaurav Gupta

Ravishing in red

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu

Channel your inner ethereal bridesmaid by donning a soft pink sheer floral-embroidered drape, teamed with a strappy blouse like Katrina Kaif

Heavenly effect

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Traditional with a bit of oomph, Bhumi Pednekar dazzled in a gold and silver number, styled with a sheer dupatta by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor

Silver-meets-gold lehenga

Image: Pinkvilla

Rhea Chakraborty opts for elegance in this beige scalloped pattern lehenga paired with a matching scalloped hemline dupatta

Radiant look

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

