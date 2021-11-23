JOYCE JOYSON
10 Celeb-approved bridesmaid looks
Old-world charm never fades and Athiya Shetty proves us right by wearing this pink silk lehenga with a striped pink blouse by Anita Dongre
Awe-inspiring affair
Image: Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya Instagram
To create a sensation at the daytime celebrations, opt for a lehenga in delicate tones like this pink floral organza lehenga and accessorise it with chandelier earrings
Petal Perfect
Image: Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya Instagram
This look floored us at first sight! Vaani Kapoor’s all-white lehenga is embossed with chikankari work, but for us, that tasselled army candy stole the show!
Vision in white
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Give a feminine punch to your bridesmaid look by opting for a lehenga choli in subdued mint and pair it with a strappy plunging neckline-embellished blouse to give a sexy twist
Charming in mint green
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Alia Bhatt steals the limelight and our hearts in this neon-embroidered lehenga featuring an upside-down plunging neckline blouse that took our breath away!
Contemporary avatar
Image: Pinkvilla
Want a fuss-free look that can have maximum impact? Go for this pink floral and sequin embroidered bralette and flared pants set and finish the look with a flowy cape
Effortlessly chic
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
We are drooling over this gorgeous look of Kajal Aggarwal, who wore a red saree gown, paired with a stunning sequin blouse by Gaurav Gupta
Ravishing in red
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu
Channel your inner ethereal bridesmaid by donning a soft pink sheer floral-embroidered drape, teamed with a strappy blouse like Katrina Kaif
Heavenly effect
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Traditional with a bit of oomph, Bhumi Pednekar dazzled in a gold and silver number, styled with a sheer dupatta by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor
Silver-meets-gold lehenga
Image: Pinkvilla
Rhea Chakraborty opts for elegance in this beige scalloped pattern lehenga paired with a matching scalloped hemline dupatta
Radiant look
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
