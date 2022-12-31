10 celeb-approved
jeans we love
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 31, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The Babli Bouncer actress looked splendid in her dual-toned Mugler jeans
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Clad in Levi's x Deepika Padukone's high-rise deep blue flared jeans and a red bodysuit, the diva showed to exude oomph factor
Deepika Padukone
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked oh-so-chic in these high-waisted jeans which had side slits at the hem and a denim crop top
Ananya Panday
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Janhvi upped the ante in a pair of blue denim distressed pants and a corset top
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora gave us major fashion goals in a pair of distressed skinny jeans and a white top
Nora Fatehi
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Darlings actress set the trend for baggy tattered denim pants as she wore an unconventional pair from the Boat X Huemn collection
Alia Bhatt
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Adding a subtle colour to her denim wardrobe, the young star rocked a pair of brick-red flared jeans with a classic striped tee
Athiya Shetty
Image: Pinkvilla
Malla dialled up the drama by wearing a pair of shiny ripped jeans with a simple white cropped blouse
Malaika Arora
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara kept things natty in a pair of dark blue skinny-fit jeans and an edgy white crop top
Tara Sutaria
Image: Pinkvilla
Sanon wore a pair of comfy blue mom jeans for her day out in the city
Kriti Sanon
