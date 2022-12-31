Heading 3

10 celeb-approved
jeans we love 

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 31, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

The Babli Bouncer actress looked splendid in her dual-toned Mugler jeans

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Clad in Levi's x Deepika Padukone's high-rise deep blue flared jeans and a red bodysuit, the diva showed to exude oomph factor

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya looked oh-so-chic in these high-waisted jeans which had side slits at the hem and a denim crop top

Ananya Panday 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Janhvi upped the ante in a pair of blue denim distressed pants and a corset top

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora gave us major fashion goals in a pair of distressed skinny jeans and a white top

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Darlings actress set the trend for baggy tattered denim pants as she wore an unconventional pair from the Boat X Huemn collection

Alia Bhatt

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

Adding a subtle colour to her denim wardrobe, the young star rocked a pair of brick-red flared jeans with a classic striped tee

Athiya Shetty

Image: Pinkvilla

Malla dialled up the drama by wearing a pair of shiny ripped jeans with a simple white cropped blouse

Malaika Arora

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara kept things natty in a pair of dark blue skinny-fit jeans and an edgy white crop top

Tara Sutaria

Image: Pinkvilla

Sanon wore a pair of comfy blue mom jeans for her day out in the city

Kriti Sanon

