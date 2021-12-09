10 Celeb-approved pants we love

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 9, 2021

Colourful leather pants

Alia Bhatt believes that it’s time to swap those patent black pants for some colourful leather pants!

Image: Pinkvilla

Velvet bottoms

According to Kiara Advani, flared velvet pants are quite the rage right now and we couldn’t agree more!

Image: Pinkvilla

 Sweatpants

Comfy and laid-back, sweatpants are a great way to keep things super cool and casual and Selena Gomez agrees!

Image: Getty Images

Checkered pants

Formal and elegant, Tara Sutaria loves a pair of well-tailored checkered pants for a sharp look!

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Tie-dye pants

Quirky and fun, tie-dye pants have Ananya Panday’s vote of approval!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Ripped jeans

Full-length distressed jeans are here to stay and Anushka Sharma seems to agree with us!

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Two-toned cargo pants

A pair of straight-fit cargo pants is a Gen-Z favourite and Shanaya Kapoor shows us how to pull off these pants in style!

Image: Pinkvilla

Flared trousers are a cool yet elegant way to add some bright coloured pants in your wardrobe and even Janhvi Kapoor agrees!

Flared trousers

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Paperbag waist pants

Comfortable and chic, high-waisted paperbag pants are a smart way to look picture-ready in seconds!

Image: Pinkvilla

Sequin pants

Add some sparkle and shine to your wardrobe by opting for Shilpa Shetty-approved bell bottom sequin pants!

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

