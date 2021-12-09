10 Celeb-approved pants we love
Colourful leather pants
Alia Bhatt believes that it’s time to swap those patent black pants for some colourful leather pants!
Image: Pinkvilla
Velvet bottoms
According to Kiara Advani, flared velvet pants are quite the rage right now and we couldn’t agree more!
Image: Pinkvilla
Sweatpants
Comfy and laid-back, sweatpants are a great way to keep things super cool and casual and Selena Gomez agrees!
Image: Getty Images
Checkered pants
Formal and elegant, Tara Sutaria loves a pair of well-tailored checkered pants for a sharp look!
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Tie-dye pants
Quirky and fun, tie-dye pants have Ananya Panday’s vote of approval!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Ripped jeans
Full-length distressed jeans are here to stay and Anushka Sharma seems to agree with us!
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Two-toned cargo pants
A pair of straight-fit cargo pants is a Gen-Z favourite and Shanaya Kapoor shows us how to pull off these pants in style!
Image: Pinkvilla
Flared trousers are a cool yet elegant way to add some bright coloured pants in your wardrobe and even Janhvi Kapoor agrees!
Flared trousers
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Paperbag waist pants
Comfortable and chic, high-waisted paperbag pants are a smart way to look picture-ready in seconds!
Image: Pinkvilla
Sequin pants
Add some sparkle and shine to your wardrobe by opting for Shilpa Shetty-approved bell bottom sequin pants!
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
