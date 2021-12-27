FASHION

10 Celeb-approved party black dresses

Strapless bodycon number

If you are in the mood for some drama, take a cue from Alia’s strapless bodycon dress with silver sparkles and dramatic long trails!

Image: Pinkvilla

Little black dress with a twist

For a less dramatic look, opt for a little black dress with a puffed one sleeve design, just like Sara’s!

Image: Ami Patel instagram

To keep things elegant for the night, Janhvi’s velvet black gown with off-shoulder design is the perfect choice!

Image: Pinkvilla

Elegant black gown

Take things up a notch in a dress similar to Malaika Arora’s. Her velvet-leather gown with fringes and draping details is just too hot to handle!

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Nora Fatehi’s black cut-out dress is a hot take on the classic little black dress and we are all hearts for it!

Cut-out dress

Image: Nora fatehi instagram

Part sensuous and part elegant, Tara Sutaria’s strappy black gown is a great way to dress up for the night!

Strappy gown

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

The Roohi star’s old-school glam look won our hearts this year. A basic flicked eyeliner with pulled back hair was effortlessly stylish

Black blazer dress

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar instagram

Jennifer Aniston shows us how to dazzle in an elegant black glittery gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit!

Glittery gown

Image: Getty Images

If you want to go for something unique yet trendy, a black bodycon dress with a corset bodice like Katrina’s is a great choice

Corset dress

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

For those who want to look flattering without much skin show, a bodyfit embellished dress with knee-length hemline is a smart way to amp things up!

Midi dress

Image: Shubhi Kumar instagram

