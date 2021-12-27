FASHION
DEC 28, 2021
10 Celeb-approved party black dresses
Strapless bodycon number
If you are in the mood for some drama, take a cue from Alia’s strapless bodycon dress with silver sparkles and dramatic long trails!
Image: Pinkvilla
Little black dress with a twist
For a less dramatic look, opt for a little black dress with a puffed one sleeve design, just like Sara’s!
Image: Ami Patel instagram
To keep things elegant for the night, Janhvi’s velvet black gown with off-shoulder design is the perfect choice!
Image: Pinkvilla
Elegant black gown
Take things up a notch in a dress similar to Malaika Arora’s. Her velvet-leather gown with fringes and draping details is just too hot to handle!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Nora Fatehi’s black cut-out dress is a hot take on the classic little black dress and we are all hearts for it!
Cut-out dress
Image: Nora fatehi instagram
Part sensuous and part elegant, Tara Sutaria’s strappy black gown is a great way to dress up for the night!
Strappy gown
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Black blazer dress
Black blazer dress
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar instagram
Jennifer Aniston shows us how to dazzle in an elegant black glittery gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit!
Glittery gown
Image: Getty Images
If you want to go for something unique yet trendy, a black bodycon dress with a corset bodice like Katrina’s is a great choice
Corset dress
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
For those who want to look flattering without much skin show, a bodyfit embellished dress with knee-length hemline is a smart way to amp things up!
Midi dress
Image: Shubhi Kumar instagram
