10 Celeb approved strappy sharara sets
NEENAZ AKHTAR
DEC 2, 2021
Cream-hued sharara set
At the launch of her song ‘Chaka Chak’, Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in a cream-hued kurta with spaghetti straps and matching sharara pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Floral galore
A while back, she had worn a floral white sharara set that featured a strappy embellished kurta and white pants
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Vision in white
Alia Bhatt looked like a vision in a pristine white sharara set featuring a strappy-sleeve kurta and wide-legged bottoms
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Desi patakha
In a maroon velvet sharara set featuring a noodle-strap kurta, Alia looked like a desi patakha!
Image:Alia Bhatt Instagram
Peppy in yellow
Ananya Panday looked stunning in a yellow ensemble that came with a strappy embroidered kurta and flared sharara pants
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Glamorous and dazzling
Shilpa Shetty brought in some glamour with her bright yellow embellished sharara set
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Simple yet charming
Tamannaah Bhatia looked pretty in a strappy-sleeve purple kurta and white sharara pants with multi-coloured stripes
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Festive-ready
In a teal-hued Arpita Mehta sharara set, Kajal Aggarwal brought in some festive vibes like a diva!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Gorgeous in yellow
This yellow sharara set with embellishments all over makes the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl Madhuri Dixit look fresh and gorgeous!
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Dramatic and stylish
Kiara Advani brought some drama to the table in a halter-neck yellow kurta with noodle strap details at the back
Image:Eka Lakhani instagram
