10 Celeb approved strappy sharara sets

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 2, 2021

Cream-hued sharara set

At the launch of her song ‘Chaka Chak’, Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in a cream-hued kurta with spaghetti straps and matching sharara pants

Image: Pinkvilla 

Floral galore

A while back, she had worn a floral white sharara set that featured a strappy embellished kurta and white pants

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Vision in white

Alia Bhatt looked like a vision in a pristine white sharara set featuring a strappy-sleeve kurta and wide-legged bottoms

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Desi patakha

In a maroon velvet sharara set featuring a noodle-strap kurta, Alia looked like a desi patakha!

Image:Alia Bhatt Instagram

Peppy in yellow

Ananya Panday looked stunning in a yellow ensemble that came with a strappy embroidered kurta and flared sharara pants

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Glamorous and dazzling

Shilpa Shetty brought in some glamour with her bright yellow embellished sharara set

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Simple yet charming 

Tamannaah Bhatia looked pretty in a strappy-sleeve purple kurta and white sharara pants with multi-coloured stripes

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Festive-ready

In a teal-hued Arpita Mehta sharara set, Kajal Aggarwal brought in some festive vibes like a diva!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Gorgeous in yellow 

This yellow sharara set with embellishments all over makes the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl Madhuri Dixit look fresh and gorgeous!

Image:  Ami Patel instagram 

Dramatic and stylish

Kiara Advani brought some drama to the table in a halter-neck yellow kurta with noodle strap details at the back

Image:Eka Lakhani instagram

