JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 21, 2022

10 Celeb-approved stunning party dresses

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

A metallic mirror-work gown with a sweetheart neckline is the most glamorous pick to hit the party, right?

Turn heads with a daring black sheer dress with just the right amount of shimmer and sexiness, complimented with a textured belt that cinched the waist

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Ananya Panday

Go the classic chic way and up the glam quotient by slipping into a shimmery white bodycon dress

Tara Sutaria

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Keep things bright and playful by donning a red multicoloured floral mini dress with a sweetheart neckline, overlayered with a matching blazer

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Sharvari Wagh

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Timeless and sweet, this pale pink mesh polka dot mini dress with bishop sleeves will definitely catch everyone's attention

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Be the belle of the ball by opting for a one-shoulder, gold metallic pleated gown with a thigh-high slit

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

LBD is a sure winner! The gorgeous actress wore a black, one-shoulder dress with a side trail

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram

You can even opt for a longer version of it, it aka the black knee-length, off-shoulder dress as worn by the stunner

Kajol

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

She glows in this bronze-gold, shimmery figure-hugging dress with a halter-neck, plunging key-hole detail at the front

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Pinkvilla

Katrina slayed in this gorgeous blue bodycon midi dress with puffy sleeves and a square neckline as she posed alongside her hubby and actor Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif

