FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 21, 2022
Heading 3
10 Celeb-approved stunning party dresses
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
A metallic mirror-work gown with a sweetheart neckline is the most glamorous pick to hit the party, right?
Turn heads with a daring black sheer dress with just the right amount of shimmer and sexiness, complimented with a textured belt that cinched the waist
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Ananya Panday
Go the classic chic way and up the glam quotient by slipping into a shimmery white bodycon dress
Tara Sutaria
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Keep things bright and playful by donning a red multicoloured floral mini dress with a sweetheart neckline, overlayered with a matching blazer
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Sharvari Wagh
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Timeless and sweet, this pale pink mesh polka dot mini dress with bishop sleeves will definitely catch everyone's attention
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Be the belle of the ball by opting for a one-shoulder, gold metallic pleated gown with a thigh-high slit
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
LBD is a sure winner! The gorgeous actress wore a black, one-shoulder dress with a side trail
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
You can even opt for a longer version of it, it aka the black knee-length, off-shoulder dress as worn by the stunner
Kajol
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
She glows in this bronze-gold, shimmery figure-hugging dress with a halter-neck, plunging key-hole detail at the front
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Pinkvilla
Katrina slayed in this gorgeous blue bodycon midi dress with puffy sleeves and a square neckline as she posed alongside her hubby and actor Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor in modish co-ord sets