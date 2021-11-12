Nov 12, 2021
Beauty
10 Celeb approved tips for healthy hair
Author: P R Gayathri
Kangana Ranaut is one of those stars with envious curly hair, who often changes her hair type for different roles she plays
IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Oil massage
The Thalaivii actress believes in the magic of oil massage to keep her hair healthy and strong
IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Wash your hair with rice water or use it as a hair spray to keep your hair from thinning and from heat damage
Rice water
IMAGE: Anushka Sharma Instagram
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Anushka Sharma had shared that she loves to comb her hair often as it improves blood circulation in the scalp
Brush your hair
IMAGE: Anushka Sharma Instagram
In an interview with a leading magazine, Jacqueline Fernandez had shared the secret for her bouncy and long hair. She uses an egg white mask and beer shampoo
Egg white mask
IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
To ensure the steady growth of healthy hair, Kareena Kapoor Khan says goodbye to her split ends or dead hairs by chopping them off
Trimming
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bebo is also a sucker for homemade remedies and swears by almond oil for silky smooth hair
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Almond oil
Post her COVID-19 recovery, Malaika Arora dealt with her hair fall with onion juice
IMAGE: Malaika Arora Instagram
Onion juice
Deepika Padukone prefers deep-deep conditioning with coconut-based hair oil for her strong and healthy hair
IMAGE: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Hot oil champi
Katrina Kaif rather opts for fruit oils than regular oil massage in making her hair shiny, smooth and super silky
IMAGE: Katrina Kaif Instagram
