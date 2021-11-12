Nov 12, 2021

Beauty

10 Celeb approved tips for healthy hair

Author: P R Gayathri

Kangana Ranaut is one of those stars with envious curly hair, who often changes her hair type for different roles she plays

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Oil massage

The Thalaivii actress believes in the magic of oil massage to keep her hair healthy and strong

IMAGE:  Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Wash your hair with rice water or use it as a hair spray to keep your hair from thinning and from heat damage

Rice water

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma Instagram

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Anushka Sharma had shared that she loves to comb her hair often as it improves blood circulation in the scalp

Brush your hair

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma Instagram

In an interview with a leading magazine, Jacqueline Fernandez had shared the secret for her bouncy and long hair. She uses an egg white mask and beer shampoo

Egg white mask

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

To ensure the steady growth of healthy hair, Kareena Kapoor Khan says goodbye to her split ends or dead hairs by chopping them off

Trimming

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bebo is also a sucker for homemade remedies and swears by almond oil for silky smooth hair

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Almond oil

Post her COVID-19 recovery, Malaika Arora dealt with her hair fall with onion juice

IMAGE: Malaika Arora Instagram

Onion juice

Deepika Padukone prefers deep-deep conditioning with coconut-based hair oil for her strong and healthy hair

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Hot oil champi

Katrina Kaif rather opts for fruit oils than regular oil massage in making her hair shiny, smooth and super silky

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif Instagram

