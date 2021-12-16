10 Celeb-approved trench coat looks
Checkered coat
The queen of off-duty styles, Sonam Kapoor impressed us in this plaid trench coat worn over a stunning white dress
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Perfect travel look
Deepika Padukone paired her green co-ord set with a beige Zara trench coat that bore green checkered prints
Image: Pinkvilla
All-black look
Give bright colours a rest and hit it out of the ballpark like Deepika Padukone did with her black trench coat and matching tee and pants
Video: Pinkvilla
Understated style
Janhvi Kapoor knows how to make a neutral look work as she styled her multi-hued sweater with a beige trench coat and matching trousers
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Go wild!
When it comes to dressing up for a party, Tara Sutaria knows how to rise up to the occasion as she slipped into an animal-print mini dress with matching trench coat
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Zendaya shows us how to wear off a beige trench coat with a cherry red tracksuit and look stylish altogether
Image: Getty Images
Rocking athleisure style
A pop of colour
Chase away the winter blues by donning a carrot-hued coat teamed with a white tee and blue jeans like Alia Bhatt
Video: Pinkvilla
Living up to her reputation as a sartorial risk taker, Kangana Ranaut wore a blue flowy dress with a beige trench coat
Classy chic look
Image: Pinkvilla
For those who want to be spotted from a mile away, go the Priyanka Chopra way by layering a red trench coat over a leather pantsuit
Rosy-hued dreamscape
Image: Getty Images
Kriti Sanon went for a beige turtleneck top with matching leather pants and layered the monotone set with a checkered trench coat
Uber-stylish look
Image: Pinkvilla
