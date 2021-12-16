10 Celeb-approved trench coat looks

Checkered coat

The queen of off-duty styles, Sonam Kapoor impressed us in this plaid trench coat worn over a stunning white dress

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Perfect travel look

Deepika Padukone paired her green co-ord set with a beige Zara trench coat that bore green checkered prints

Image: Pinkvilla

All-black look

Give bright colours a rest and hit it out of the ballpark like Deepika Padukone did with her black trench coat and matching tee and pants

Video: Pinkvilla

Understated style

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to make a neutral look work as she styled her multi-hued sweater with a beige trench coat and matching trousers

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Go wild!

When it comes to dressing up for a party, Tara Sutaria knows how to rise up to the occasion as she slipped into an animal-print mini dress with matching trench coat

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Zendaya shows us how to wear off a beige trench coat with a cherry red tracksuit and look stylish altogether

Image: Getty Images

Rocking athleisure style

A pop of colour

Chase away the winter blues by donning a carrot-hued coat teamed with a white tee and blue jeans like Alia Bhatt

Video: Pinkvilla

Living up to her reputation as a sartorial risk taker, Kangana Ranaut wore a blue flowy dress with a beige trench coat

Classy chic look

Image: Pinkvilla

For those who want to be spotted from a mile away, go the Priyanka Chopra way by layering a red trench coat over a leather pantsuit

Rosy-hued dreamscape

Image: Getty Images

Kriti Sanon went for a beige turtleneck top with matching leather pants and layered the monotone set with a checkered trench coat

Uber-stylish look

Image: Pinkvilla

