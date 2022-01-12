Fashion
Jan 12, 2022
10 Celeb-approved ways to style boots
Kriti Sanon
We feel nothing makes a pair of black knee-high leather boots look any better than when clubbed with faux leather leggings, a puffer jacket and a turtleneck top like Kriti
Image: Pinkvilla
Disha Patani
Take notes from the diva on how to style your favourite red sweater right with grey skinny jeans and block-heeled ankle boots
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Kiara Advani
If you love pink as much as the actress does, slip into bright pink thigh-high boots and let them do the talking
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
Kick things up by going for a head-to-toe denim look like the star in these ribbed detailing peep-a-toe thigh-high boots
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Deepika Padukone
DP has rocked the boots to perfection time and again, here she opted for a pair of brown tie-up boots matching her outfit
Image: Viral Bhayani
Kangana Ranaut
The sensational actress has mastered the art of power dressing and here she completes her look with black pointed-toe boots
Video: Pinkvilla
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The style icon paired her neon and white trench coat with white lace-up boots and looked quite the bomb
Image: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
The star, whose name is synonymous with street style, does the best here, in this body-hugging number styled with pointed-toe-heeled boots
Image: Getty Images
Huma Qureshi
The actress nails the airport style by opting for calf-length black boots with her all-black attire
Video: Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday
The pretty actress totally upped her winter fashion game by throwing in a pair of black ankle-length boots with little proms and looked endearing
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
