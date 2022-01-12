Fashion

10 Celeb-approved ways to style boots

Kriti Sanon

We feel nothing makes a pair of black knee-high leather boots look any better than when clubbed with faux leather leggings, a puffer jacket and a turtleneck top like Kriti

Image: Pinkvilla

Disha Patani

Take notes from the diva on how to style your favourite red sweater right with grey skinny jeans and block-heeled ankle boots

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

 Kiara Advani

If you love pink as much as the actress does, slip into bright pink thigh-high boots and let them do the talking

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

Kick things up by going for a head-to-toe denim look like the star in these ribbed detailing peep-a-toe thigh-high boots

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Deepika Padukone

DP has rocked the boots to perfection time and again, here she opted for a pair of brown tie-up boots matching her outfit

Image: Viral Bhayani

Kangana Ranaut

The sensational actress has mastered the art of power dressing and here she completes her look with black pointed-toe boots

Video: Pinkvilla

 Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The style icon paired her neon and white trench coat with white lace-up boots and looked quite the bomb

Image: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

The star, whose name is synonymous with street style, does the best here, in this body-hugging number styled with pointed-toe-heeled boots

Image: Getty Images

Huma Qureshi

The actress nails the airport style by opting for calf-length black boots with her all-black attire

Video: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday

The pretty actress totally upped her winter fashion game by throwing in a pair of black ankle-length boots with little proms and looked endearing

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

