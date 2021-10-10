10
celeb-inspired hairdos for festivals Oct 10, 2021
We can’t help but swoon over her good looks. To change things up this festive season, give a shot at Alia Bhatt’s middle-parted hairdo running in soft waves and falling delicately over her shoulders
Grace your embellished lehengas by sporting this chic curly hairdo like Janhvi Kapoor with lustrous curls resting delicately
Sara Ali Khan flaunts her Indian ceremonial middle-parted hairdo featuring side braids
Wanna leave your admirers rolling up their eyes? Try this easiest classic ponytail hairstyle like Kiara Advani
If you want to leave those tresses open, go for Pooja Hegde’s side-swept hairstyle with loose curls
The ever-enchanting Madhuri Dixit posed in a messy bun hairstyle adorned with jasmine flowers
Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous with her hair pulled back and tied into a messy bun
To rock a desi look, Shilpa Shetty Kundra‘s segmented ponytail braid is the best hairstyle that you can sport
Jacqueline Fernandez has our hearts racing every time she makes an appearance. Here, she went for a half-up-half-down hairstyle and looked on-point
For those who love to keep it simple yet stylish, Tara Sutaria’s centre-parted, sleek hairstyle is perfect to up your festive glam
