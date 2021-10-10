10

celeb-inspired hairdos for festivals

Oct 10, 2021

We can’t help but swoon over her good looks. To change things up this festive season, give a shot at Alia Bhatt’s middle-parted hairdo running in soft waves and falling delicately over her shoulders

Grace your embellished lehengas by sporting this chic curly hairdo like Janhvi Kapoor with lustrous curls resting delicately

Sara Ali Khan flaunts her Indian ceremonial middle-parted hairdo featuring side braids

Wanna leave your admirers rolling up their eyes? Try this easiest classic ponytail hairstyle like Kiara Advani
If you want to leave those tresses open, go for Pooja Hegde’s side-swept hairstyle with loose curls

The ever-enchanting Madhuri Dixit posed in a messy bun hairstyle adorned with jasmine flowers
Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous with her hair pulled back and tied into a messy bun

To rock a desi look, Shilpa Shetty Kundra‘s segmented ponytail braid is the best hairstyle that you can sport

Jacqueline Fernandez has our hearts racing every time she makes an appearance. Here, she went for a half-up-half-down hairstyle and looked on-point

For those who love to keep it simple yet stylish, Tara Sutaria’s centre-parted, sleek hairstyle is perfect to up your festive glam

For more updates on Bollywood actresses and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
