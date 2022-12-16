10 celeb-inspired outfits you must try
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 16, 2022
FASHION
Image: Bhumi Pednekar on instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
The Govinda Naam Mera actress dazzled in her show-stopping Ramikadi sequin purple gown, featuring a sultry keyhole neckline and a daring thigh-high slit
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress raised eyebrows as she glammed up in a gold strapless sleek dress with a side slit by Faraz Manan
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress is nailing her style with a classic dark blue outfit complemented with a subtle, yet eye-catching chromatic blue eyeshadow
Ananaya Panday
Image: Megan Concessio Instagram
The Tadap actress made a stunning statement in a strapless black and white printed dress and gold statement earrings - the corset look was perfect!
Tara Sutaria
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Showstopping in Sabyasachi, the Phone Booth actress stunned in a gorgeous green net saree adorned with beautiful flower embellishments
Katrina Kaif
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Mala absolutely nailed it with her pink ball gown dress, which featured a strapless design with a side slit and a ruched bodice
Malaika Arora
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Cirkus actress set hearts aflutter in her stunning red saree, created by designer Arpita Mehta. The gorgeous v-neck blouse was the perfect choice to complement the look
Pooja Hegde
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress turned heads in a stunning black gown by Gauri and Nainika. With a black statement necklace and voluminous curls, the look was truly captivating!
Kiara Advani
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Archies star radiated joy in her dreamy peach strapless floor-length gown, complemented by a matching scarf and gold chain accessories
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Rakul Singh Instagram
The Thank God actress looked terrific in a fiery red dress with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a matching blazer from the MVP Wardrobe collection
Rakul Preet Singh
