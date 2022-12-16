Heading 3

10 celeb-inspired outfits you must try

Image: Bhumi Pednekar on instagram 

Bhumi Pednekar 

The Govinda Naam Mera actress dazzled in her show-stopping Ramikadi sequin purple gown, featuring a sultry keyhole neckline and a daring thigh-high slit

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Mili actress raised eyebrows as she glammed up in a gold strapless sleek dress with a side slit by Faraz Manan

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress is nailing her style with a classic dark blue outfit complemented with a subtle, yet eye-catching chromatic blue eyeshadow

Ananaya Panday

Image: Megan Concessio Instagram 

The Tadap actress made a stunning statement in a strapless black and white printed dress and gold statement earrings - the corset look was perfect!

Tara Sutaria 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Showstopping in Sabyasachi, the Phone Booth actress stunned in a gorgeous green net saree adorned with beautiful flower embellishments

Katrina Kaif

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Mala absolutely nailed it with her pink ball gown dress, which featured a strapless design with a side slit and a ruched bodice

Malaika Arora

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Cirkus actress set hearts aflutter in her stunning red saree, created by designer Arpita Mehta. The gorgeous v-neck blouse was the perfect choice to complement the look

Pooja Hegde

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress turned heads in a stunning black gown by Gauri and Nainika. With a black statement necklace and voluminous curls, the look was truly captivating!

Kiara Advani 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

The Archies star radiated joy in her dreamy peach strapless floor-length gown, complemented by a matching scarf and gold chain accessories

Khushi Kapoor 

Image: Rakul Singh Instagram

The Thank God actress looked terrific in a fiery red dress with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a matching blazer from the MVP Wardrobe collection

Rakul Preet Singh 

