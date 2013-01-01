Heading 3

10 Celeb-inspired

red gowns we love

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 22, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

At the Emmys 2022 after party, Zendaya made a stunning appearance in a gorgeous red plunging-neck gown by Valentino

Zendaya

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi actress looked ravishing in a deep red velvet gown featuring a sexy thigh-high slit and a deep neckline

Kriti Sanon

Image: Getty Images

The Avengers: Endgame star looked breathtaking in a red exaggerated bow gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline at the Golden Globe 2020 awards

Scarlett Johansson

Image: Getty Images

At the 2016 Emmys, PeeCee walked down the red carpet looking stunning in a red cut-out gown by Jason Wu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas 

Image: Getty Images

Lively walked the red carpet in a sultry Versace prom number that bore a plunging neckline, twisted knot, and a thigh-high slit

Blake Lively

Image: Getty Images

Making a statement in a red mermaid gown, the Love Story singer looked like she had stepped out of a romantic comedy flick!

Taylor Swift

Image: Getty Images

The Modern Family actress took our breaths away as she made an appearance in a plunging-neck Vera Wang gown at the 2013 Emmy awards

Sofia Vergara

Image: Getty Images

At the 2019 Emmy awards, the Kissing Booth star opted for a beautiful red Zac Posen ball gown with a strapless neckline and a small bow detail on the back

Joey King

Image: Getty Images

The This Is Us star looked mesmerising in a Carolina Herrera strappy red gown that featured a tulle addition at the back, giving it a ballgown look

Mandy Moore

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress made a stunning fashion statement in her red ball gown which came embellished with mosaic mirrorwork

Janhvi Kapoor

