10 Celeb-inspired

At the Emmys 2022 after party, Zendaya made a stunning appearance in a gorgeous red plunging-neck gown by Valentino
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress looked ravishing in a deep red velvet gown featuring a sexy thigh-high slit and a deep neckline
Image: Getty Images
The Avengers: Endgame star looked breathtaking in a red exaggerated bow gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline at the Golden Globe 2020 awards
Image: Getty Images
Lively walked the red carpet in a sultry Versace prom number that bore a plunging neckline, twisted knot, and a thigh-high slit
Image: Getty Images
Making a statement in a red mermaid gown, the Love Story singer looked like she had stepped out of a romantic comedy flick!
Image: Getty Images
The Modern Family actress took our breaths away as she made an appearance in a plunging-neck Vera Wang gown at the 2013 Emmy awards
Image: Getty Images
At the 2019 Emmy awards, the Kissing Booth star opted for a beautiful red Zac Posen ball gown with a strapless neckline and a small bow detail on the back
Image: Getty Images
The This Is Us star looked mesmerising in a Carolina Herrera strappy red gown that featured a tulle addition at the back, giving it a ballgown look
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress made a stunning fashion statement in her red ball gown which came embellished with mosaic mirrorwork
