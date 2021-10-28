oct 28, 2021

10 Celebs approved tulle outfits

Deepika Padukone’s asymmetric-shoulder sweater-top featured black tulle details that amplified the edginess of her outfit

Katrina looked like a fairytale princess in her bodycon mini dress with tulle details on sleeves and neck region  that added a sensuous spin to her look

Sara Ali Khan channeled Frozen vibes in her icy blue tulle gown

Janhvi Kapoor’s strapless sea blue gown looked like an ethereal dream and made us want to get out of our sweatpants and dress up right away!

Ananya dazzled the red carpet as she opted for a fluffy three tiered tulle outfit from Dylan Parienty Paris

Tara effortlessly styled a neon tulle skirt with a white tee that she wore underneath a black corset top

Deepika’s ravishing look in a baby pink Giambattista Valli gown broke the Internet for all good reasons

She also rocked a neon green Giambattista Valli dramatic tulle gown at the Cannes Film Festival

Disha Patani donned a strapless black tulle dress by Milla and looked elegant in it

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like an absolute diva as she attended an event in a romantic rose hued tulle gown

