oct 28, 2021
10 Celebs approved tulle outfits
Deepika Padukone’s asymmetric-shoulder sweater-top featured black tulle details that amplified the edginess of her outfit
Katrina looked like a fairytale princess in her bodycon mini dress with tulle details on sleeves and neck region that added a sensuous spin to her look
Sara Ali Khan channeled Frozen vibes in her icy blue tulle gown
Janhvi Kapoor’s strapless sea blue gown looked like an ethereal dream and made us want to get out of our sweatpants and dress up right away!
Ananya dazzled the red carpet as she opted for a fluffy three tiered tulle outfit from Dylan Parienty Paris
Tara effortlessly styled a neon tulle skirt with a white tee that she wore underneath a black corset top
Deepika’s ravishing look in a baby pink Giambattista Valli gown broke the Internet for all good reasons
She also rocked a neon green Giambattista Valli dramatic tulle gown at the Cannes Film Festival Credits: Getty Images
Disha Patani donned a strapless black tulle dress by Milla and looked elegant in it
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like an absolute diva as she attended an event in a romantic rose hued tulle gown
