sept 25, 2021
10 Celebs in cut-out dresses
Nora Fatehi set the streets of Mumbai on fire as she stepped out in a bold white bodycon dress from Deme. She styled the dress with white pumps and gold accessories
Nora Fatehi
Katrina Kaif made heads turn as she dolled-up in a sheer beaded red gown with a front-slit from Julien Macdonald
Katrina Kaif
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked fresh as a daisy, posing in a daisy as she was seen posing in a pastel yellow cut-out midi dress by Dion Lee
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kriti Sanon looked breathtaking as she donned an emerald green cut-out gown by designer duo, Shantanu & Nikhil
Kriti Sanon
Nobody ages better than Shilpa Shetty Kundra. She looked stunning in a sequinned bodycon dress from Neetu Rohra that had a cut-out detail and a thigh-high slit
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Vaani Kapoor looked absolutely phenomenal as she posed in a pastel yellow cut-out dress from Sincerely Ria that added the perfect amount of sultriness
Vaani Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in an electric blue cutout dress from House of ExC with ruffles and completed her look with neutral-toned makeup
Janhvi Kapoor
Malaika Arora looked ravishing in a red satin cut-out dress from Julien Macdonald with a risque thigh-high slit
Malaika Arora
Pooja Hegde looked like a ray of sunshine as she posed in a bright yellow cut-out dress from Deme that featured a one-shoulder look with bell sleeves
Pooja Hegde
Tara Sutaria exuded a retro look as she sported a checkered one-shoulder cut-out dress from Kalmanovich Studio.She paired the funky outfit with retro sunnies
Tara Sutaria
