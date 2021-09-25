sept 25, 2021

10 Celebs in cut-out dresses

Nora Fatehi set the streets of Mumbai on fire as she stepped out in a bold white bodycon dress from Deme. She styled the dress with white pumps and gold accessories

Nora Fatehi 

Katrina Kaif made heads turn as she dolled-up in a sheer beaded red gown with a front-slit from Julien Macdonald

Katrina Kaif 

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked fresh as a daisy, posing in a daisy as she was seen posing in a pastel yellow cut-out midi dress by Dion Lee

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Kriti Sanon looked breathtaking as she donned an emerald green cut-out gown by designer duo, Shantanu & Nikhil

Kriti Sanon 

Nobody ages better than Shilpa Shetty Kundra. She looked stunning in a sequinned bodycon dress from Neetu Rohra that had a cut-out detail and a thigh-high slit

 Shilpa Shetty Kundra 

Vaani Kapoor looked absolutely phenomenal as she posed in a pastel yellow cut-out dress from Sincerely Ria that added the perfect amount of sultriness

Vaani Kapoor 

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in an electric blue cutout dress from House of ExC with ruffles and completed her look with neutral-toned makeup

Janhvi Kapoor 

Malaika Arora looked ravishing in a red satin cut-out dress from Julien Macdonald with a risque thigh-high slit

Malaika Arora

Pooja Hegde looked like a ray of sunshine as she posed in a bright yellow cut-out dress from Deme that featured a one-shoulder look with bell sleeves

Pooja Hegde 

Tara Sutaria exuded a retro look as she sported a checkered one-shoulder cut-out dress from Kalmanovich Studio.She paired the funky outfit with retro sunnies

Tara Sutaria 
Click Here

For more updates,
 follow Pinkvilla