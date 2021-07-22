black ethnic wear
10 Celebs who donned black ethnic wear
Shraddha Kapoor’s black lehenga was the perfect amalgamation of modern and traditional. The plain lehenga featured a high-low hem paired with an embroidered blouse and a sheer dupatta
Katrina Kaif looked like a fairytale princess in this radiant black lehenga. The floral lehenga was paired with a plain full-sleeved blouse
Sara Ali Khan looked like the nawabi princess she is in this black embellished floral lehenga
Karisma Kapoor’s black saree made for the perfect reception wear. The high-neck beige blouse added an effortless grace
Alia Bhatt’s black salwar suit looks super stylish and also comfortable. The loose pants make it a perfect summer wear
The evergreen Madhuri Dixit looks resplendent in a black sharara suit featuring a sleeveless kurta with heavy embroidery and plain sharara pants
Janhvi Kapoor’s black lehenga is a dream-come-true attire for every millennial girl. The minimalism of the lehenga exudes royalty
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s black ruffle saree is a great choice for a cocktail party. The belt cinched at the waist adds another dose of drama to it
Ananya Panday’s black lehenga-choli was the perfect marriage between contemporary and ethnic. This boho outfit had a young and joyful vibe to it
Kiara Advani donned the perfect cocktail lehenga with utmost grace. She gave her attire a modern twist in an embellished black lehenga and a matching blouse
Spotted in a black ruffle saree, Kriti Kharbanda managed to make quite a strong style statement
