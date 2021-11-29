10 Celebs who love short red dresses

Shanaya Kapoor

A fan of everything modish, Shanaya loves a strappy red dress in her wardrobe!

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Sara Ali Khan

The ‘Coolie No 1’ actress is a fan of short dresses and this red one in particular is her favourite!

Credits: Sara Ali Khan instagram 

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha loves to add some drama to her outfit and this red mini dress with a long side train is a proof of it!

Credits: Shraddha Kapoor instagram 

Camila Cabello

To look like the diva that she is, the 24-year-old singer donned a red hot mini dress from Elie Saab's Spring/Summer 2019 collection

Credits: Getty Images

Blake Lively

To deliver a spectacular show of her sartorial finesse, Blake wore a cherry red number with a dramatic bow around her chest

Credits: Getty Images

Selena Gomez

The American singer stole the show in a red fit-and-flare mini dress from Christian Dior

Credits: Getty Images

Disha Patani

Disha showed off her gorgeous curves in a body hugging red bandage dress and made our jaws drop to the floor!

Credits: Pinkvilla Raw 

Ananya Panday 

The young actress brought her A-game to the table in a strappy red dress with laser cut detailing on it

Credits: Ananya Panday instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor

In a well-tailored mini blazer dress and a pair of comfy sneakers, Janhvi served us with a trendy look of the season!

Credits: Pinkvilla Raw

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty looked fierce and ravishing in a scarlet red satin dress with a V-neck and mutton sleeves

Credits: Shilpa Shetty instagram

