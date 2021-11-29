10 Celebs who love short red dresses
Shanaya Kapoor
A fan of everything modish, Shanaya loves a strappy red dress in her wardrobe!
Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Sara Ali Khan
The ‘Coolie No 1’ actress is a fan of short dresses and this red one in particular is her favourite!
Credits: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha loves to add some drama to her outfit and this red mini dress with a long side train is a proof of it!
Credits: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Camila Cabello
To look like the diva that she is, the 24-year-old singer donned a red hot mini dress from Elie Saab's Spring/Summer 2019 collection
Credits: Getty Images
Blake Lively
To deliver a spectacular show of her sartorial finesse, Blake wore a cherry red number with a dramatic bow around her chest
Credits: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
The American singer stole the show in a red fit-and-flare mini dress from Christian Dior
Credits: Getty Images
Disha Patani
Disha showed off her gorgeous curves in a body hugging red bandage dress and made our jaws drop to the floor!
Credits: Pinkvilla Raw
Ananya Panday
The young actress brought her A-game to the table in a strappy red dress with laser cut detailing on it
Credits: Ananya Panday instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
In a well-tailored mini blazer dress and a pair of comfy sneakers, Janhvi served us with a trendy look of the season!
Credits: Pinkvilla Raw
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty looked fierce and ravishing in a scarlet red satin dress with a V-neck and mutton sleeves
Credits: Shilpa Shetty instagram
