Alia Bhatt dolled up in a chic Osman Studio faux leather top and paired it with her embellished black jeans that added the element of bling to her monochromatic ensemble
Deepika Padukone went head to toe black in leather pants and top giving us the 70s punk vibe
Mini leather skirt and comfy chrome yellow noodle strap top cut the picture perfectly, elevating Alaya F’s style with a classy spin. We give her extra brownie points for the leather bag
The millennial star, Ananya Panday sure knows how to keep things spicy, teaming her leather pants and belt with a sheer top flaunting her well-toned abs
Taking cues from her BFF Ananya, Suhana Khan sported similar faux-leather pants and paired them up with a beige bodycon top that featured a deep scoop neck. She rounded off her casual-chic look with a luxe Louis Vitton sling bag
Alia’s Gully Boy look was an athleisure pick in chic black leather pants and a dapper crop top with a front zipper from Annakiki. Isn’t she looking every bit awesome!
For an event in the city, Katrina Kaif picked a yellow leather mini skirt and polka dot blouse to look stunning as ever! The canary yellow skirt featured a flap detail giving her style a fun spin!
Kiara looked bombshell hot with Bebo donning a killer red leather skirt and tassel top while the latter rocked a scintillating blingy LBD
Sonam Kapoor looked like a top-notch babe in burgundy culottes and a matching shirt and stole our hearts in her velvet boots
Deepika sported head-to-toe green in a cardigan from Jacquemus and Dodo Bar Or’s high-waisted, wide-legged faux- leather pants