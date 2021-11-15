Nov 15, 2021
FASHION
10 Celebs who wore green this season
Author: Neenaz
Malaika showed us a stunning contemporary way to rock the shade by picking out a tailored pantsuit in an emerald green hueImage: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
The Gen Z fashionista included green in her wardrobe by pairing her skinny blue jeans with a strappy green backless top
Khushi KapoorImage: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
During her vacation in Kedarnath, Sara wore a bright green turtleneck sweater and showed us how to include a pop of colour in our winter wardrobe
Sara Ali KhanImage: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Kiara Advani
By sporting a trendy green and white tie-dye co-ord set, the ‘Shershaah’ actress also gave her stamp of approval to the shade!Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
For her sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding in August, Sonam wore a pastel green Anamika Khanna Anarkali set that looked nothing short of ethereal!
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Recently while heading back from an event in Dubai, Deepika wore a leaf green sweatsuit and showed us how to nail the comfort look in this season’s fave shade!
Deepika PadukoneImage: Pinkvilla
To bring in the festive vibes, Janhvi picked out a vibrant green chiffon saree embellished with silver mirror work along its border
Janhvi KapoorImage: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl sported a bold pistachio green Torani lehenga that reminded us of breezy summer days!
Madhuri Dixit Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The dance sensation looked dreamy in a lovely pistachio green kurta set during one of her appearances in the city
Nora FatehiImage: Pinkvilla
The star kid showed us a minimalist yet gorgeous way to include a green drape in our wardrobe by wearing a lightweight semi-sheer saree
Shanaya KapoorImage: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
