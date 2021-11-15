Nov 15, 2021

10 Celebs who wore green this season

Author: Neenaz

Malaika showed us a stunning contemporary way to rock the shade by picking out a tailored pantsuit in an emerald green hue

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora

The Gen Z fashionista included green in her wardrobe by pairing her skinny blue jeans with a strappy green backless top

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

During her vacation in Kedarnath, Sara wore a bright green turtleneck sweater and showed us how to include a pop of colour in our winter wardrobe

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Kiara Advani

By sporting a trendy green and white tie-dye co-ord set, the ‘Shershaah’ actress also gave her stamp of approval to the shade!

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

For her sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding in August, Sonam wore a pastel green Anamika Khanna Anarkali set that looked nothing short of ethereal!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja 

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Recently while heading back from an event in Dubai, Deepika wore a leaf green sweatsuit and showed us how to nail the comfort look in this season’s fave shade!

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

To bring in the festive vibes, Janhvi picked out a vibrant green chiffon saree embellished with silver mirror work along its border

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl sported a bold pistachio green Torani lehenga that reminded us of breezy summer days!

Madhuri Dixit 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The dance sensation looked dreamy in a lovely pistachio green kurta set during one of her appearances in the city

Nora Fatehi

Image: Pinkvilla

The star kid showed us a minimalist yet gorgeous way to include a green drape in our wardrobe by wearing a lightweight semi-sheer saree

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

