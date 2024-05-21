Heading 3
10 Chic co-ords of Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor sets major style goals in an acid-yellow sculpted top and skirt set
Style Goals
She serves major boss lady vibes in an all-black three-piece co-ordinated suit
Boss Babe
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actress looks radiant in a two-piece skirt and blouse set adorned with abstract prints
Radiant
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor makes heads turn as she poses in a lavender floral printed palazzo set
Head-turning
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actress serves some chic style goals in a short white skirt, a lace corset bodysuit, and a white blazer
Chic Style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Kapoor kept things snazzy in a bright green skirt and top set
Snazzy Gal
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Shimmer & Shine
Janhvi exuded glam vibes in a sequinned black blazer and pants set
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The diva added a pop of color to her wardrobe by opting for an uber-stylish skirt and blazer set
Vibrant
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The actor’s holiday look in a floral-printed bikini set with a matching sarong is on point
Holiday Style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a pink pantsuit featuring a blazer with a plunging neckline
Prettiest In Pink
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
