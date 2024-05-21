Heading 3

10 Chic co-ords of Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor sets major style goals in an acid-yellow sculpted top and skirt set 

Style Goals 

She serves major boss lady vibes in an all-black three-piece co-ordinated suit 

Boss Babe

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actress looks radiant in a two-piece skirt and blouse set adorned with abstract prints

Radiant 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor makes heads turn as she poses in a lavender floral printed palazzo set 

Head-turning

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actress serves some chic style goals in a short white skirt, a lace corset bodysuit, and a white blazer

Chic Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Kapoor kept things snazzy in a bright green skirt and top set 

Snazzy Gal 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Shimmer & Shine

Janhvi exuded glam vibes in a sequinned black blazer and pants set 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The diva added a pop of color to her wardrobe by opting for an uber-stylish skirt and blazer set 

Vibrant 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The actor’s holiday look in a floral-printed bikini set with a matching sarong is on point 

Holiday Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a pink pantsuit featuring a blazer with a plunging neckline 

Prettiest In Pink 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

