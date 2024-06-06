Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

june 06, 2024

10 Chic crop tops of Disha Patani 

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha left the temperature soaring in a black corset-inspired crop top

Diva

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram 

The Malang actress turned up the heat in a pastel green crop top and a shimmery skirt

Gorgeous

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram 

She sizzled in a black navel-baring crop top and a bodycon skirt

Hotness

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram 

This cropped yellow top with a quirky slogan looked cool on her 

Yellow Vibes

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram 

She took the casual route in a neutral-hued crop top and black baggy jeans

Cool Girl

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram 

Ravishing

The diva looked ravishing in a ribbed brown crop top 

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram 

Stunner

She looked stunning in a strappy white crop top and a slit skirt

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram 

Disha Patani kept things glamorous in a shiny blue cropped corset top

Glam

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram 

She pulled off a casual look in jeans and a white crew-neck crop top

Casual

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram 

Disha picked out a cold-shoulder crop top to pair with her long skirt

Floral Magic

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here