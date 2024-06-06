Heading 3
pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
june 06, 2024
10 Chic crop tops of Disha Patani
Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram
Disha left the temperature soaring in a black corset-inspired crop top
Diva
Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram
The Malang actress turned up the heat in a pastel green crop top and a shimmery skirt
Gorgeous
Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram
She sizzled in a black navel-baring crop top and a bodycon skirt
Hotness
Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram
This cropped yellow top with a quirky slogan looked cool on her
Yellow Vibes
Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram
She took the casual route in a neutral-hued crop top and black baggy jeans
Cool Girl
Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram
Ravishing
The diva looked ravishing in a ribbed brown crop top
Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram
Stunner
She looked stunning in a strappy white crop top and a slit skirt
Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram
Disha Patani kept things glamorous in a shiny blue cropped corset top
Glam
Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram
She pulled off a casual look in jeans and a white crew-neck crop top
Casual
Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram
Disha picked out a cold-shoulder crop top to pair with her long skirt
Floral Magic
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.