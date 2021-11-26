P R GAYATHRI

Nov 26, 2021

10 Chic hairstyles of Manju Warrier

Ever since her comeback, Manju Warrier has been keen on sporting chic and cool hairstyles

Loose hair

Image: Manju Warrier Instagram

She has been praised for her long and lustrous hair multiple times

Soft curls

Image: Manju Warrier Instagram

From short bangs, curls to long and silky hair, the diva can pull off all hairstyles

Frizzy & curls

Image: Manju Warrier Instagram

She looked ravishing in this short hair look

Short hair

Image: Manju Warrier Instagram

Her refreshing look in a floral suit and free hair set in breezy waves was a vision

Wavy hair

Image: Manju Warrier Instagram

She coloured her hair brown and we are in love with this blow-dried hair look

Brunette hair

Image: Manju Warrier Instagram

Manju completely rocked the curtain bangs trend of the year

Curtain Bangs

Image: Manju Warrier Instagram

Flaunting a few fringes on her forehead and clipping her bangs back, she looked super chic

Half up hairdo

Image: Manju Warrier Instagram

Her messy hair look gave us modern grunge vibe

Messy hair

Image: Manju Warrier Instagram

Her age-defying look in a messy ponytail with minimal glam makeup was super stunning

High ponytail

Image: Manju Warrier Instagram

