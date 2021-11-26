P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
Nov 26, 2021
10 Chic hairstyles of Manju Warrier
CELEBRITY STYLE
Ever since her comeback, Manju Warrier has been keen on sporting chic and cool hairstyles
Loose hair
Image: Manju Warrier Instagram
She has been praised for her long and lustrous hair multiple times
Soft curls
Image: Manju Warrier Instagram
From short bangs, curls to long and silky hair, the diva can pull off all hairstyles
Frizzy & curls
Image: Manju Warrier Instagram
She looked ravishing in this short hair look
Short hair
Image: Manju Warrier Instagram
Her refreshing look in a floral suit and free hair set in breezy waves was a vision
Wavy hair
Image: Manju Warrier Instagram
She coloured her hair brown and we are in love with this blow-dried hair look
Brunette hair
Image: Manju Warrier Instagram
Manju completely rocked the curtain bangs trend of the year
Curtain Bangs
Image: Manju Warrier Instagram
Flaunting a few fringes on her forehead and clipping her bangs back, she looked super chic
Half up hairdo
Image: Manju Warrier Instagram
Her messy hair look gave us modern grunge vibe
Messy hair
Image: Manju Warrier Instagram
Her age-defying look in a messy ponytail with minimal glam makeup was super stunning
High ponytail
Image: Manju Warrier Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Movies Remade In Regional Language