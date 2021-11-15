Nov 15, 2021
10 Colourful Sabyasachi sarees we love
Author: Neenaz
At her wedding reception, Anushka Sharma looked ethereal in a red Banarasi saree with gold work on itIMAGE : Allia Al Rufai Instagram
Red Banarasi saree
From the designer’s ‘Charbagh featuring the Chowk’ collection, Alia Bhatt had picked out a multi-hued striped saree with thin sequin borders
Multicoloured striped sareeIMAGE: Ami Patel instagram
A fan of Sabyasachi’s outfits, Deepika Padukone sported a red and white striped saree with a statement belt
Dual-toned striped sareeIMAGE: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Multi-hued floral saree
Deepika also picked out a limited edition drape that bore floral patterns, hand-painted Sabyasachi Mukherjee himself for the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, Spring/Summer 2020 CollectionIMAGE: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Another fan of the designer, Kangana Ranaut chose to wear a simple green saree with a simple green saree with an embellished border for ‘Thalaivii’ media interactions
Green drape with embellished borderIMAGE: Kangana Ranaut instagram
For a romantic look, Katrina Kaif picked out a blush pink Sabyasachi saree that bore minimal floral prints all over
Floral pinkIMAGE: Sabyasachi instagram
During ‘Sooryavanshi’ promotions, Kat was also seen in a sheer orange drape featuring prints and embellishments
Earthy orange sheer sareeIMAGE: katrina kaif instagram
To promote ‘The Sky is Pink’, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was decked up in a black six-yard drape that was patterned with blooms in shades of coral, yellow and blush pink
Priyanka Black floralIMAGE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram
For a feminine festive look, Karisma Kapoor wore a signature Sabyasachi-print saree in a shade of yellow
Yellow floral drapeIMAGE: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Nora Fatehi painted a regal picture in an off-white organza saree featuring an embellished golden border and floral prints in shades of pink, yellow and green
Off-white saree with vibrant floral printsIMAGE: Nora Fatehi instagram
