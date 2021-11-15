Nov 15, 2021

10 Colourful Sabyasachi sarees we love

Author: Neenaz

At her wedding reception, Anushka Sharma looked ethereal in a red Banarasi saree with gold work on it

IMAGE : Allia Al Rufai Instagram

Red Banarasi saree

From the designer’s ‘Charbagh featuring the Chowk’ collection, Alia Bhatt had picked out a multi-hued striped saree with thin sequin borders

Multicoloured striped saree

IMAGE: Ami Patel instagram 

A fan of Sabyasachi’s outfits, Deepika Padukone sported a red and white striped saree with a statement belt

Dual-toned striped saree

IMAGE: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Multi-hued floral saree

Deepika also picked out a limited edition drape that bore floral patterns, hand-painted Sabyasachi Mukherjee himself for the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, Spring/Summer 2020 Collection

IMAGE: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Another fan of the designer, Kangana Ranaut chose to wear a simple green saree with  a simple green saree with an embellished border for ‘Thalaivii’ media interactions

Green drape with embellished border

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut instagram

For a romantic look, Katrina Kaif picked out a blush pink Sabyasachi saree that bore minimal floral prints all over

Floral pink

IMAGE: Sabyasachi instagram

During ‘Sooryavanshi’ promotions, Kat was also seen in a sheer orange drape featuring prints and embellishments

Earthy orange sheer saree

IMAGE: katrina kaif instagram

To promote ‘The Sky is Pink’, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was decked up in a black six-yard drape that was patterned with blooms in shades of coral, yellow and blush pink

Priyanka Black floral

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

For a feminine festive look, Karisma Kapoor wore a signature Sabyasachi-print saree in a shade of yellow

Yellow floral drape

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Nora Fatehi painted a regal picture in an off-white organza saree featuring an embellished golden border and floral prints in shades of pink, yellow and green

Off-white saree with vibrant floral prints

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi instagram

