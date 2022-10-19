Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 19, 2022

FASHION

10 Contemporary-style lehengas we love

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika looked so fashionably right in her white chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra that it left us speechless!

Malaika Arora

Image: Sanjev Marwaaha Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress made a striking case for a contemporary style lehenga by picking out a red creation from Sanjeev Marwaha's collection.

Tara Sutaria

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara’s salmon pink sequin lehenga that stood out for its modern silhouette featuring a feathery skirt and a plunging neckline blouse serves as a masterclass in fashion!

Kiara Advani

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Brahmastra actress made the headlines in a yellow lehenga featuring the very famous ‘IT’ or infinity blouse.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Fresh and fuss-free, Mandanna’s multi-hued lehenga featuring a bralette-style blouse and a long cape-style jacket is worth bookmarking.

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actor left us impressed with a gorgeous desi look featuring a shimmery black lehenga set.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri’s staple creation is so contemporary, colourful, and lustrous, that you can wearing to a wedding without a second thought! 

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram

Ananya wore a fluorescent green Amit Aggarwal lehenga and showed us how to rock peppy shades and modern silhouettes together!

Ananya Panday

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

A modern iteration of the classic silhouette, Khushi’s white and blue Anita Dongre lehenga featuring a unique sheer blouse is perfect for an intimate wedding.

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Chhichhore actress served some stylish ethnic goals as she picked out a slinky black dhoti-style lehenga for a Diwali bash

Shraddha Kapoor

