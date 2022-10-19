pinkvilla
10 Contemporary-style lehengas we love
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika looked so fashionably right in her white chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra that it left us speechless!
Image: Sanjev Marwaaha Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress made a striking case for a contemporary style lehenga by picking out a red creation from Sanjeev Marwaha's collection.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara’s salmon pink sequin lehenga that stood out for its modern silhouette featuring a feathery skirt and a plunging neckline blouse serves as a masterclass in fashion!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Brahmastra actress made the headlines in a yellow lehenga featuring the very famous ‘IT’ or infinity blouse.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Fresh and fuss-free, Mandanna’s multi-hued lehenga featuring a bralette-style blouse and a long cape-style jacket is worth bookmarking.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actor left us impressed with a gorgeous desi look featuring a shimmery black lehenga set.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri’s staple creation is so contemporary, colourful, and lustrous, that you can wearing to a wedding without a second thought!
Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram
Ananya wore a fluorescent green Amit Aggarwal lehenga and showed us how to rock peppy shades and modern silhouettes together!
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
A modern iteration of the classic silhouette, Khushi’s white and blue Anita Dongre lehenga featuring a unique sheer blouse is perfect for an intimate wedding.
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Chhichhore actress served some stylish ethnic goals as she picked out a slinky black dhoti-style lehenga for a Diwali bash
