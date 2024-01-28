Heading 3

10 contour tips to ace your makeup game

Pick a contour shade that is one or two shades darker than your skin tone

Tip 1

Make sure that you only apply the contour on the hollow of your cheeks, jawline, sides of your forehead, and nose

Tip 2 

Blend it to perfection or else your make-up might not end up looking good on camera

Tip 3

Remember to blend your cheek, and jawline contour towards your nose, and your forehead contour towards your hair

Tip 4

Contour in natural light to ensure a more accurate application

Tip 5

Tip 6

For a smooth and effortless look, you must blend well with a fluffy brush or sponge

Set your contour with a powder to make it last longer

Tip 7

If you mess up, don't panic, you can always fix it with a little concealer!

Tip 8

Pair your contour with a highlighter to enhance the effect

Tip 9

Keep practicing and experimenting to find what works best for your face shape

Tip 10

