pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
JANUARY 28, 2024
10 contour tips to ace your makeup game
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Pick a contour shade that is one or two shades darker than your skin tone
Tip 1
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram/ Shutterstrings photography
Make sure that you only apply the contour on the hollow of your cheeks, jawline, sides of your forehead, and nose
Tip 2
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Blend it to perfection or else your make-up might not end up looking good on camera
Tip 3
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Remember to blend your cheek, and jawline contour towards your nose, and your forehead contour towards your hair
Tip 4
Image: Sheldon Santos Instagram
Contour in natural light to ensure a more accurate application
Tip 5
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Tip 6
For a smooth and effortless look, you must blend well with a fluffy brush or sponge
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Set your contour with a powder to make it last longer
Tip 7
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
If you mess up, don't panic, you can always fix it with a little concealer!
Tip 8
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Pair your contour with a highlighter to enhance the effect
Tip 9
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Keep practicing and experimenting to find what works best for your face shape
Tip 10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.