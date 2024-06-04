Heading 3

10 Cool Colors For Summer Wedding

Peach can be the versatile color choice for your summer wedding palette, embodying contemporary elegance

Peach Fuzz

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

Create a unique look with versatile dove grey, pairing beautifully with silver or gold details

Dove Grey

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram 

Radiate subtle glamour in a champagne-toned lehenga, perfect for a summer wedding glow

Champagne

Image: Dinesh Ahuja Instagram 

Timeless and chic, blush pink lehengas offer a modern yet traditional bridal look

Blush Pink

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram 

Join the Bollywood trend with a fresh, contemporary sage green lehenga, blending tradition and style

Sage Green

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

Powder Blue

Exude modern sophistication with a serene powder blue lehenga reminiscent of the sky and sea

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram 

Ivory

Stand out in elegance with cream and ivory lehengas. Inspired by Alia Bhatt's chic ivory saree, this shade is timeless

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Bloom in lavender or lilac lehengas for a fresh, elegant look. A must-have for fashionable 2024 brides and bridesmaids

Lavender and Lilac

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

A bold and cheerful color choice that adds a pop of brightness to your wedding palette

Mustard Yellow

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram 

Command attention with a stunning sand brown lehenga, ensuring all eyes are on you

Sand Brown

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

