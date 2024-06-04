Heading 3
10 Cool Colors For Summer Wedding
Peach can be the versatile color choice for your summer wedding palette, embodying contemporary elegance
Peach Fuzz
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Create a unique look with versatile dove grey, pairing beautifully with silver or gold details
Dove Grey
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Radiate subtle glamour in a champagne-toned lehenga, perfect for a summer wedding glow
Champagne
Image: Dinesh Ahuja Instagram
Timeless and chic, blush pink lehengas offer a modern yet traditional bridal look
Blush Pink
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Join the Bollywood trend with a fresh, contemporary sage green lehenga, blending tradition and style
Sage Green
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Powder Blue
Exude modern sophistication with a serene powder blue lehenga reminiscent of the sky and sea
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Ivory
Stand out in elegance with cream and ivory lehengas. Inspired by Alia Bhatt's chic ivory saree, this shade is timeless
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Bloom in lavender or lilac lehengas for a fresh, elegant look. A must-have for fashionable 2024 brides and bridesmaids
Lavender and Lilac
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
A bold and cheerful color choice that adds a pop of brightness to your wedding palette
Mustard Yellow
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Command attention with a stunning sand brown lehenga, ensuring all eyes are on you
Sand Brown
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
