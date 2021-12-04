10 Dapper looks of Ahan Shetty

DEC 4, 2021

Suave style

Ahan Shetty looked dashing in a Dash and Dot knit polo T-shirt that bore tribal-inspired motifs and blue trousers

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

Denim look

Dressed in Countrymade's tweed flight bomber jacket which was sealed off with a white tee, blue Calvin Klein denim and Christian Louboutin’s white boots, the star kid looked fab!

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

Boss man in blue!

Ahan took the navy blue route with Itoh’s cotton jacket which was complemented with a plaid shirt that stayed tucked inside matching blue trousers

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

Gallant in grey

When monochrome looked every bit dapper, here’s how to hop on the fun winter outfit must-haves bandwagon

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

Street style

His denim shirt from Rajesh Pratap Singh featured patchwork on it further accentuated with floral prints and mini polka dots which suited him so perfectly

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

Classy style

This is the pinstripe blazer you know you need from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s shelves

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

Ahan looked dapper in Paul Smith’s cardigan that consists of a printed patch pocket teamed with a white tee and grey trousers

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

Winter ready

Old school style

Can you ever get bored of the vintage plaid? Ahan’s stylish take on this forever-trending print was too good

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

Desi dude

For Tadap promotions, he stood next to Tara Sutaria in blue full-sleeved printed kurta and white pyjamas

Image: Pinkvilla

All black look

Mantra for the season: All black or nothing. Well, Ahan sure started it all with a bang!

Image: Pinkvilla

