10 Dapper looks of Ahan Shetty
DEC 4, 2021
Suave style
Ahan Shetty looked dashing in a Dash and Dot knit polo T-shirt that bore tribal-inspired motifs and blue trousers
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
Denim look
Dressed in Countrymade's tweed flight bomber jacket which was sealed off with a white tee, blue Calvin Klein denim and Christian Louboutin’s white boots, the star kid looked fab!
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
Boss man in blue!
Ahan took the navy blue route with Itoh’s cotton jacket which was complemented with a plaid shirt that stayed tucked inside matching blue trousers
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
Gallant in grey
When monochrome looked every bit dapper, here’s how to hop on the fun winter outfit must-haves bandwagon
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
Street style
His denim shirt from Rajesh Pratap Singh featured patchwork on it further accentuated with floral prints and mini polka dots which suited him so perfectly
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
Classy style
This is the pinstripe blazer you know you need from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s shelves
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
Ahan looked dapper in Paul Smith’s cardigan that consists of a printed patch pocket teamed with a white tee and grey trousers
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
Winter ready
Old school style
Can you ever get bored of the vintage plaid? Ahan’s stylish take on this forever-trending print was too good
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
Desi dude
For Tadap promotions, he stood next to Tara Sutaria in blue full-sleeved printed kurta and white pyjamas
Image: Pinkvilla
All black look
Mantra for the season: All black or nothing. Well, Ahan sure started it all with a bang!
Image: Pinkvilla
