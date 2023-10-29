pinkvilla
Raina Reyaz
Fashion
OCTOBER 29th, 2023
10 Dark Lipstick Shades to try
Image: Pexels
A classic choice, deep red lipstick is timeless and alluring. It's a shade that commands attention and complements a range of skin tones
Deep Red
Image: Pexels
Burgundy lipstick offers a rich, wine-colored hue that's perfect for adding a touch of drama to your look, especially during the cooler months
Burgundy
Image: Pexels
Plum lipstick is a regal and versatile choice that works well for both casual outings and formal events. Its deep, purple undertones are both bold and elegant
Plum
Image: Pexels
Black cherry is a sultry and seductive shade that's perfect for making a statement. It's a deep, dark red with a mysterious allure
Black Cherry
Image: Pexels
A deep chocolate brown lipstick can bring a warm and earthy feel to your makeup, making it a unique choice for a bold look
Chocolate Brown
Image: Pexels
Deep wine lipstick captures the essence of red wine, offering a deep, intense, and romantic shade that's perfect for special occasions and romantic evenings
Deep Wine
Image: Pexels
Midnight blue lipstick offers a deep, mysterious, and slightly cooler-toned alternative to navy blue, perfect for a daring and unique look
Midnight Blue
Image: Pexels
A true expression of individuality, vampy purple lipstick is a deep, intense shade that's perfect for those who love to push the boundaries
Vampy Purple
Image: Pexels
Almost black lipstick, with its dark, edgy look, exudes confidence and attitude. It's a daring choice for those who like to go against the norm
Almost Black
Image: Pexels
Mahogany lipstick combines rich brown and red undertones, creating a warm and inviting shade that's perfect for autumn or when you want a hint of vintage charm
Mahogany
