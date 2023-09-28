pinkvilla
Ishita Gupta
Fashion
September 28, 2023
10 date night outfits for men
Image: Pexels
This comfy go-to wear piece of clothing can easily impress your date if styled appropriately
T-Shirt
Image: Pexels
Get a dapper look by layering your outfits with chic and classic blazer, for your attire
Blazers
Image: Pexels
We bet your girl won't be able to take her eyes off if you appear in this classic combination
White Shirt with Blue Jeans
Image: Pexels
Suit
Despite being a formal wear, if you're meeting someone for the first time this classy yet stylish outfit makes your first impression count
Image: Pexels
A tuxedo can make any man look stylish and alluring, hence it's ideal for date nights
Tuxedo
Image: Pexels
Don't hesitate to go for printed upper wears if you wanna give a playful touch to your look
Printed Upper-Wears
Image: Pexels
Impress your date with this chic and sassy layer, adding a denim jacket to your look
Denim Jackets
Image: Pexels
These comfy pants are enough to give you a dapper look. It perfectly goes with any T-shirt
Cargo Pants
Image: Pexels
Pair your funky printed shirts with shorts if you are having a casual date night on the beach
Shorts
Image: Pexels
Ace your date nights by opting for this chic and dashing layer of leather jacket, appropriate for a bike ride or cold winter night
Leather Jackets
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.