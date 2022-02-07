FASHION

10 Date ready looks for Valentine’s Day

Deepika Padukone

Any man would fall in love with his date in this look. Deepika’s full sleeved black midi dress from Emilia Wickstead’s Resort 2020 Collection has a timeless silhouette, knotted neckline and a cinched waistline that defines perfection

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

It was the smart in-built fabric accessory, also known as the belt, that was attached to the skirt, which keep Janhvi’s peppy pink mini dress super pretty

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Sara’s red strappy dress is perfect for a romantic date night, The asymmetric ruffle hem and V-neckline bring on a fun party vibe to the look

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan

Want to go for a more fun look and play around with prints? Kareena's brown jumpsuit with white polka dots is just right for the occasion

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If you want to spice up your look with a feminine touch, Khushi’s brown dress from the House of CB is just perfect with a corset bodice, a diagonal cut-out design in the front and a ruched mini skirt

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

The millennial fashionista, Shanaya sure knows how to keep things trendy and chic. She wore her oversized sweatshirt sans pants and spiced it up with black thigh boots

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

For a cool ensemble, just throw on an oversized denim jacket over a simple white dress like Alia. Add some strappy block heels to add a little bit of polish to the look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Somewhere between intense glamour and shine, there exists a stunning Tara. She dressed up ultra-bombshell-like in Love Pretty's set

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria

Katrina’s lilac floral print off-shoulder mini dress that came with a Victorian style V demure classic corset and an asymmetric overlapping hem is perfect for a Valentine's Day date

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

We love this structured white bodycon dress that bore an off-shoulder silhouette and a wavy hemline. DP pulled it off like a true diva!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

