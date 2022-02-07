FASHION
P R Gayathri
FEB 07, 2022
10 Date ready looks for Valentine’s Day
Deepika Padukone
Any man would fall in love with his date in this look. Deepika’s full sleeved black midi dress from Emilia Wickstead’s Resort 2020 Collection has a timeless silhouette, knotted neckline and a cinched waistline that defines perfection
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
It was the smart in-built fabric accessory, also known as the belt, that was attached to the skirt, which keep Janhvi’s peppy pink mini dress super pretty
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Sara’s red strappy dress is perfect for a romantic date night, The asymmetric ruffle hem and V-neckline bring on a fun party vibe to the look
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan
Want to go for a more fun look and play around with prints? Kareena's brown jumpsuit with white polka dots is just right for the occasion
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan
If you want to spice up your look with a feminine touch, Khushi’s brown dress from the House of CB is just perfect with a corset bodice, a diagonal cut-out design in the front and a ruched mini skirt
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor
The millennial fashionista, Shanaya sure knows how to keep things trendy and chic. She wore her oversized sweatshirt sans pants and spiced it up with black thigh boots
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
For a cool ensemble, just throw on an oversized denim jacket over a simple white dress like Alia. Add some strappy block heels to add a little bit of polish to the look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Somewhere between intense glamour and shine, there exists a stunning Tara. She dressed up ultra-bombshell-like in Love Pretty's set
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria
Katrina’s lilac floral print off-shoulder mini dress that came with a Victorian style V demure classic corset and an asymmetric overlapping hem is perfect for a Valentine's Day date
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
We love this structured white bodycon dress that bore an off-shoulder silhouette and a wavy hemline. DP pulled it off like a true diva!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
