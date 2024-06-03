Heading 3
pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
JUNE 3, 2024
10 dazzling printed fits by Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon served summer-style inspiration in a beautiful floral-print dress
Beauty
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti took things up a notch in a minimal striped cut-out dress
Minimalistic
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Crew actress kept things chic and edgy in a black and white striped three-piece set
Chic Gal
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon looked ethereal in a floral-print dress with a plunging neckline
Gorgeous
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress looked pretty in an abstract-print white saree
Pretty
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Turning Heads
Kriti turned heads in a short blue printed velvet dress
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Snazzy
The Mimi actress’ snazzy look in this black and white checkered print co-ord is on point
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looks effortlessly elegant in this floral-print drape
Elegant
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Ganapath actress is a floral dream in this tropical-print saree
Floral Dream
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked radiant in this semi-sheer dress replete with abstract prints
Radiant
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Video: janhvikapoor
Video: janhvikapoor
Video: janhvikapoor
Video: janhvikapoor
Video: janhvikapoor