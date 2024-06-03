Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Fashion

JUNE 3, 2024

10 dazzling printed fits by Kriti Sanon 

Kriti Sanon served summer-style inspiration in a beautiful floral-print dress

Beauty 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti took things up a notch in a minimal striped cut-out dress 

Minimalistic

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Crew actress kept things chic and edgy in a black and white striped three-piece set 

Chic Gal

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon looked ethereal in a floral-print dress with a plunging neckline 

Gorgeous

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi actress looked pretty in an abstract-print white saree

Pretty 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Turning Heads

Kriti turned heads in a short blue printed velvet dress

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Snazzy 

The Mimi actress’ snazzy look in this black and white checkered print co-ord is on point

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looks effortlessly elegant in this floral-print drape 

Elegant 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Ganapath actress is a floral dream in this tropical-print saree

Floral Dream

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked radiant in this semi-sheer dress replete with abstract prints

Radiant 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

