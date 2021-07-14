Divas who sported the best gym wear

July 15, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo is one of the most stunning actresses of Bollywood. She does not shy away from nailing gym wear, even when she had a baby bump

Malaika Arora

The gym queen, Malaika is known for her amazing gym fits and her fitness regime. Malaika is giving us major goals with her gym fit body and gorgeous gym wear

Katrina Kaif

The fitness enthusiast, Kat is known for her intense workout sessions and sponsoring sports wear. She never disappoints when it comes to slaying her perfect body in gym wear

Deepika Padukone

One of the most talented actors of Bollywood, Deepu looks gorgeous in gym fits and sports wear

Anushka Sharma

The ‘NH10’ actor can sport gym wear effortlessly and flawlessly. She looks stunning in sportswear and her instagram is proof of that

Shilpa Shetty

The Fitness guru of Bollywood, Shilpa gives us major fitness goals. Be it yoga or cardio, Shilpa can ace it all and acing gym wear is kind of her thing

Bipasha Basu

The Bengal Beauty is known for her zero figure which she has always maintained well. Bipasha’s instagram is a clear evidence of her gorgeous gym fits

Parineeti Chopra

The ‘Saina’ star is a major fitness freak and can be seen rocking gym wear every now and then

Shraddha Kapoor

The beautiful actor looks exceptionally  cute in her colorful and playful gym fits. Her instagram is proof enough of her dedication to fitness and her health

Alia Bhatt

One of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, Alia can be seen working out almost every day and never fails to impress when it comes to nailing her gym outfits

Kiara Advani

The cutie from Kabir Singh looks absolutely amazing in gym wear. Look at her sporting neons on her comfy yet stylish gym look

