Divas who sported the best gym wear July 15, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo is one of the most stunning actresses of Bollywood. She does not shy away from nailing gym wear, even when she had a baby bump
Malaika Arora
The gym queen, Malaika is known for her amazing gym fits and her fitness regime. Malaika is giving us major goals with her gym fit body and gorgeous gym wear
Katrina Kaif
The fitness enthusiast, Kat is known for her intense workout sessions and sponsoring sports wear. She never disappoints when it comes to slaying her perfect body in gym wear
Deepika Padukone
One of the most talented actors of Bollywood, Deepu looks gorgeous in gym fits and sports wear
Anushka Sharma
The ‘NH10’ actor can sport gym wear effortlessly and flawlessly. She looks stunning in sportswear and her instagram is proof of that
Shilpa Shetty
The Fitness guru of Bollywood, Shilpa gives us major fitness goals. Be it yoga or cardio, Shilpa can ace it all and acing gym wear is kind of her thing
Bipasha Basu
The Bengal Beauty is known for her zero figure which she has always maintained well. Bipasha’s instagram is a clear evidence of her gorgeous gym fits
Parineeti Chopra
The ‘Saina’ star is a major fitness freak and can be seen rocking gym wear every now and then
Shraddha Kapoor
The beautiful actor looks exceptionally cute in her colorful and playful gym fits. Her instagram is proof enough of her dedication to fitness and her health
Alia Bhatt
One of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, Alia can be seen working out almost every day and never fails to impress when it comes to nailing her gym outfits
Kiara Advani
The cutie from Kabir Singh looks absolutely amazing in gym wear. Look at her sporting neons on her comfy yet stylish gym look
