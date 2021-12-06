10 DIY lip balms for hydrated lips
Beeswax and coconut lip balm
Add two capsules of Vitamin E oil to a mix of coconut oil, honey and half melted beeswax for a tin of moisturising lip balm
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Raspberry and lemon lip balm
Make your own lip balm by adding lemon essential oil to a blend of coconut oil and raspberry gelatin mix
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Rose lip balm
Add rose infused oil, castor oil and cocoa butter to a melted mix of beeswax and pour it in a tin and place it in the fridge to set
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Mint and chocolate lip balm
Melt some white beeswax pellets and stir in your cocoa powder along with some sweet almond oil and peppermint oil. It is perfect for deep hydration!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Essential oil lip balm
Add mango butter to melted soy wax and blend them. Add your favorite essential oil stir for no lumps. Pour it into a container for use
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Hemp and honey lip balm
Add hemp oil, honey and almond oil to a mix of melted beeswax, cocoa and shea butter. Blend the ingredients and transfer it to a tin
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia instagram
Add peppermint essential oil to a fine blend of beeswax, coconut oil and sweet almond oil. Pour it into a tube once the mixture cools down
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Peppermint oil balm
Homemade lime lip balm
Add some lime essential oil to a mix of cocoa butter, coconut oil, beeswax and almond oil to make a tube of your own lip balm!
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Lavender mint lip balm
Add lavender and peppermint essential oils to a mix of beeswax, coconut and shea butter and whisk them together. Cool it down to use afterwards
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Grapefruit lip balm
Heat shea butter, beeswax, coconut oil and castor oil together and add grapefruit essential oil and mix well. Use it once it cools down
Image: Ami Patel instagram
