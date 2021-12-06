10 DIY lip balms for hydrated lips

LIFESTYLE

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 6, 2021

Beeswax and coconut lip balm

Add two capsules of Vitamin E oil to a mix of coconut oil, honey and half melted beeswax for a tin of moisturising lip balm

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Raspberry and lemon lip balm

Make your own lip balm by adding lemon essential oil to a blend of coconut oil and raspberry gelatin mix

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Rose lip balm

Add rose infused oil, castor oil and cocoa butter to a melted mix of beeswax and pour it in a tin and place it in the fridge to set

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram 

Mint and chocolate lip balm

Melt some white beeswax pellets and stir in your cocoa powder along with some sweet almond oil and peppermint oil. It is perfect for deep hydration!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Essential oil lip balm

Add mango butter to melted soy wax and blend them. Add your favorite essential oil stir for no lumps. Pour it into a container for use

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Hemp and honey lip balm

Add hemp oil, honey and almond oil to a mix of melted beeswax, cocoa and shea butter. Blend the ingredients and transfer it to a tin

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia instagram

Add peppermint essential oil to a fine blend of beeswax, coconut oil and sweet almond oil. Pour it into a tube once the mixture cools down

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Peppermint oil balm

Homemade lime lip balm

Add some lime essential oil to a mix of cocoa butter, coconut oil, beeswax and almond oil to make a tube of your own lip balm!

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Lavender mint lip balm

Add lavender and peppermint essential oils to a mix of beeswax, coconut and shea butter and whisk them together. Cool it down to use afterwards

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram 

Grapefruit lip balm

Heat shea butter, beeswax, coconut oil and castor oil together and add grapefruit essential oil and mix well. Use it once it cools down

Image: Ami Patel instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Highest grossing films of all time

Click Here