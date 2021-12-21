10 Dramatic looks of Deepika Padukone

Maison Valentino ensemble

Quirky and impressive, Deepika’s Maison Valentino ensemble paired with a vintage-style red headscarf and sheer red stockings managed to steal the show!

Shaleena Nathani instagram

Bright pink gown with ruffles

She showed off her petite frame in a pretty pink gown with statement ruffle details and a plunging back

Shaleena Nathani instagram

Strapless gown with puffy sleeves

In a strapless black body hugging gown with puffy tulle sleeves that exuded drama, Deepika looked every bit gorgeous!

Shaleena Nathani instagram

Dramatic monochrome ensemble

At the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, DP walked down the carpet in an off-white monochromatic ensemble with a giant black bow in the front

Credits: Getty Images

Extravagant tulle gown

She channelled her inner princess in an extravagant pink tulle gown with a skimpy black top attached to it

Shaleena Nathani instagram

She stole the show in an avant-garde hot pink Ashi Studio gown that featured vivid layers of ruffles on it

Hot pink ruffle gown

Credits: Getty Images

For another stunning appearance, the diva chose to step out in an extravagant lime green tulle gown by Giambattista Valli. A satin bandana accessorised her look

Lime green tulle outfit

Credits: Getty Images

She upped the ante at the IIFA 2019 in a feathered purple gown that came with a dramatic long train

Feathered outfit

Shaleena Nathani instagram

For the Grazia Millennial Awards in 2019, she chose to wear a bright green ensemble with dramatic sleeves and an oversized silhouette

Oversized bright green ensemble

Shaleena Nathani

At the 2019 MET Gala, Deepika channelled her inner Barbie in a custom-made pink lurex jacquard gown that was embellished with minute 3D detailings

Pink jacquard OTT gown

Getty Images

