10 Dramatic looks of Deepika Padukone

Maison Valentino ensemble
Quirky and impressive, Deepika’s Maison Valentino ensemble paired with a vintage-style red headscarf and sheer red stockings managed to steal the show!
Bright pink gown with ruffles
She showed off her petite frame in a pretty pink gown with statement ruffle details and a plunging back
Strapless gown with puffy sleeves
In a strapless black body hugging gown with puffy tulle sleeves that exuded drama, Deepika looked every bit gorgeous!
Dramatic monochrome ensemble
At the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, DP walked down the carpet in an off-white monochromatic ensemble with a giant black bow in the front
Credits: Getty Images
Extravagant tulle gown
She channelled her inner princess in an extravagant pink tulle gown with a skimpy black top attached to it
She stole the show in an avant-garde hot pink Ashi Studio gown that featured vivid layers of ruffles on it
Hot pink ruffle gown
Credits: Getty Images
For another stunning appearance, the diva chose to step out in an extravagant lime green tulle gown by Giambattista Valli. A satin bandana accessorised her look
Lime green tulle outfit
Credits: Getty Images
She upped the ante at the IIFA 2019 in a feathered purple gown that came with a dramatic long train
Feathered outfit
For the Grazia Millennial Awards in 2019, she chose to wear a bright green ensemble with dramatic sleeves and an oversized silhouette
Oversized bright green ensemble
At the 2019 MET Gala, Deepika channelled her inner Barbie in a custom-made pink lurex jacquard gown that was embellished with minute 3D detailings
Pink jacquard OTT gown
