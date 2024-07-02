Heading 3
pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
JULY 02, 2024
10 easy hairstyles when running late
Image Source: Freepik
Style a half-up hair with a braid, wrapping a piece of hair around your hair tie for a seamless look
Half-up braid
Add a metal bun Cluff or a claw clip to your top knot for a touch of edgy and messy look
Half-Up Top Knot
Image Source: Freepik
Wrap a silk scarf around a low bun for a stylish and seasonal touch, perfect to try when you’re in a hurry
Scarf bun
Image Source: Freepik
This classic half-up style is beginner-friendly and looks polished in seconds, and fun with accessories
Easy Half-up style
Image Source: Freepik
Revive your second-day hair with a high ponytail, wrapping the base with a standard of hair to cover the band
Easy Perky Ponytail
Image Source: Freepik
Inside-out ponytail
Transform a basic ponytail with an inside-out braid for a stylish upgrade that works for both work and evening outings
Image Source: Freepik
Baby clips
Pin back one side of your hair with mix-and-match baby clips for a timeless old look
Image Source: Freepik
Pixie cuts can be styled with volume and a headband wrap, adding a personal touch to your look
Wrapped Pixie
Image Source: Freepik
Pull your curls into a high bun and accessorize with barrettes and bobby slides for any special occasion
Curly Topknot
Image Source: Freepik
Add pearls or semi-precious jewel barrettes to your hair for a classic, and elegant touch
Quick side Baratte
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Image Source: Freepik
Image Source: Freepik
Image Source: Freepik
Image Source: Freepik
Image Source: Freepik