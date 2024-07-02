Heading 3

JULY 02, 2024

10 easy hairstyles when running late

Image Source: Freepik

Style a half-up hair with a braid, wrapping a piece of hair around your hair tie for a seamless look

Half-up braid

Add a metal bun Cluff or a claw clip to your top knot for a touch of edgy and messy look

Half-Up Top Knot

Image Source: Freepik

Wrap a silk scarf around a low bun for a stylish and seasonal touch, perfect to try when you’re in a hurry

Scarf bun

Image Source: Freepik

This classic half-up style is beginner-friendly and looks polished in seconds, and fun with accessories

Easy Half-up style

Image Source: Freepik

Revive your second-day hair with a high ponytail, wrapping the base with a standard of hair to cover the band

Easy Perky Ponytail

Image Source: Freepik

Inside-out ponytail

Transform a basic ponytail with an inside-out braid for a stylish upgrade that works for both work and evening outings

Image Source: Freepik

Baby clips

Pin back one side of your hair with mix-and-match baby clips for a timeless old look

Image Source: Freepik

Pixie cuts can be styled with volume and a headband wrap, adding a personal touch to your look

Wrapped Pixie

Image Source: Freepik

Pull your curls into a high bun and accessorize with barrettes and bobby slides for any special occasion

Curly Topknot

Image Source: Freepik

Add pearls or semi-precious jewel barrettes to your hair for a classic, and elegant touch 

Quick side Baratte

Image Source: Freepik

